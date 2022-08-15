How to download the Tower of Fantasy APK file

Tower of Fantasy is intended to be played on Android or iOS devices, but players can get their hands on a PC port of the mobile version. The open-world gacha adventure is taking the gaming world by storm, rivaling the extremely popular Genshin Impact. This has players trying to access it by any means necessary.

Those who want to give the mobile version a go on a PC have to download an APK file. This file will include the game and all of its assets, allowing Windows and macOS users to enjoy the experience on their computers rather than their phones.

How to install APK file for Tower of Fantasy

APK is short for Android Package Kit. It is a file format used by Android systems to install games and apps. APKs are often used to bypass the need to use the Google Play store to download applications for the purpose of running them on a PC.

When it comes to Tower of Fantasy, there are quite a few APK files already available. There are several sites that allow users to download files of this type. A trustworthy name in this regard is APKCombo, which can be accessed through a PC browser or a web browser on a mobile device. The download size for the game is around 950 MB and will include everything it has to offer.

This is what the APKCombo site when you're about to download Tower of Fantasy APK (Image via APKCombo)

Here is how to download the APK file and install it on PC:

Head to the APKCombo page to get the game's APK file.

Install an Android emulator on the PC (the APKCombo page recommends LDPlayer and has a download link available).

Download the APK file on the PC.

Follow the instructions given in the chosen emulator to drag and drop the APK file in it.

Wait for it to be installed into the emulator.

The steps for installing an APK file on an Android-based mobile device are very similar:

Go to the APKCombo page and tap on the file to begin downloading it.

Tap on the file if it appears in the notification drop-down menu or navigate to the device's download folder.

Accept the installation of the APK file and then follow the on-screen prompts for the specific device to complete a full installation.

After following the steps and getting the APK file for Tower of Fantasy installed, players can dive right in. They just need to open the file on mobile devices or select it through the emulator on PC.

This method of downloading and installation works well for many different mobile games. Moreover, gamers who want to pre-download a title that may not be available in their region yet can do it using the steps mentioned above.

If for whatever reason the APK file does not work, try and search for another trustworthy source to download it to use with the emulator. If that still doesn't do the trick, the problem could be the emulator itself, so download a different one and try again.

