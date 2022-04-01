How do you dream in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is popular for the many different kinds of things it offers its players to do in the game. One of the most interesting activities that players can do in New Horizons is dreaming. Dreaming in the game allows players to visit many different islands and explore them. However, it has its own restrictions.

Dreaming requires players to interact with Luna, the tapir, who helps them with the whole process. Here is how players can begin dreaming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Dreaming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To start dreaming in New Horizons, players must simply go to their in-game houses and lie down on their beds. When prompted, they must select the option saying "I want to sleep," followed by "I want to dream." Players must ensure that they are online during this whole process.

Once players have selected the appropriate options, Luna will ask them for the Dream Code of the island that they want to visit. Players must enter the details as requested, and they will soon find themselves on the island they want to visit.

To access the various Dream Codes, players will have to rely on the New Horizons community, which shares the dream codes for their own islands on social media. Players can also upload the dream code of their own island by selecting "I'd like to share a dream" when laying down on their bed.

Once they are fully satisfied with their dream island tour, players can return to their own island by simply going back and laying down on a bed that they can spot. This will "wake" the players up in their own bed inside their New Horizons island home.

Dreaming allows players to explore different islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, although it is somewhat different from exploring an island by physically going out there using Nook Miles.

For instance, players cannot take anything with them to and from the island they land upon. Furthermore, they can only get their hands on different kinds of custom designs if they come across any. However, that is all that players can do on these dream island tours aside from exploring the place.

Dreaming is quite an interesting activity for players to indulge in while playing New Horizons since they can explore many different islands free of cost simply with the use of some island dream codes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu