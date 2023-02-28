How to drop items and clear inventory space in Sons of the Forest

When you get started in Sons of the Forest, inventory management won’t be as big of an issue as it will become later in the game. At the very beginning, you’ll be short on almost everything, and your first task will be to collect as many resources as possible. However, you’ll soon realize that picking up everything in sight might be counter-productive in the long run.

Gathering is an essential task of any survival-horror title, and Sons of the Forest follows the same path. Endnight Games has followed the same formula it attempted with The Forest, although there are several new features that are part of the 2023 release. The game has become incredibly popular thanks to its overall quality and execution, and boasts huge concurrent numbers on Steam.

Many players have been confused with how the drop system works in the game. There’s a specific button that does the job, but the existing system works in a different fashion. Getting rid of items only works to an extent, and it can give you certain headaches later on in the game.

Sons of the Forest could do well with a better inventory management in the future

As mentioned above, the inventory management of Sons of the Forest works in a slightly bizarre fashion. Firstly, you’ll have limited space when it comes to the number of things that you can carry. There are different storage space options that allow you to hoard important resources, but there will always be a limit on the actual number of things that you can carry.

Let’s suppose that you want to drop something you no longer need. It can be done by pressing the G button while holding a particular item. However, there’s a big catch when you attempt to drop it. It will only be dropped if it can’t fit in your inventory because it will go there otherwise.

It seems strange why Endnight Games has followed this model with Sons of the Forest. Some players even thought that this is a bug, but that’s not the case, and this is how the drop function is supposed to work in the first place. Hence, there’s no possible way to remove something from your inventory in the first place.

There are certain exceptions to these rules, as unequipping the GPS tracker doesn’t automatically put it into the inventory. So these are certain points you’ll need to remember during your playthrough of Sons of the Forest.

You can make your inventory management easier by simply using or consuming an item. This will free up space for you, allowing you to add more things. There’s also the option of transferring items to Virginia and Kelvin if you’re short of space. This can be quite important as a limited space will prevent you from picking up new items irrespective of how much more valuable they could be.

Endnight Games could change this system later down the line. After all, Sons of the Forest is out on Early Access, and things are expected to change later in the future. The developers have insisted on using player feedback to dictate the path they are taking, so a better way to drop items looks like it will be on the cards.

