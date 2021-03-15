How and where to duel a character in Fortnite: Last day to complete Week 15 Challenges

Today is the last day for players to complete week 15 challenges in Fortnite before Season 6 launches. It's time to pick up the pace and duel a character in Fortnite for some much-needed experience.

There are five stages to the challenge, and opponents may be challenged in any order the player sees fit. The fastest way would be to go straight from the battle bus to the challenge location. However, it's always a good idea to find good loot as the NPCs are often bullet sponges.

Once the challenge has been completed, players can exit the current game, restart, and go for the next opponent. There are eight NPCs that can be dueled in-game, and they are scattered around in Fortnite.

Players may initially find it hard to duel a character in Fortnite, as they are scattered around the map and other players are always on the prowl, looking to complete the same challenge or simply making it harder by third-partying a fight.

However, with a bit of luck, patience, good timing, and top-tier loot, players should have no problem completing Week 15 Challenges. Winning 25 duels is worth a staggering 143,000 experience points, which would be worth a lot for anyone wanting to level up the battle pass for the final rewards.

Locations where players can duel a character in Fortnite

Some locations can be tricky to reach, while others are relatively easy and secluded from landing hotspots. Here's some sites where players can duel a character in Fortnite:

Kit: Can be found in Catty Corner

Kondor: Located in Misty Meadows, on the east side of town

Brutus: South end of Dirty Docks

Blaze: Located south of Sweaty Sands on a hill

Big Chuggus: Can be located in either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town to the west of the swamp

Menace: Can usually be found in Colossal Coliseum

Ragnarok: Located on the Viking ship west of Holly Hedges

Ruckus: Can be found in Hydro 16, west of Lazy Lake

Some NPCs have multiple spawn locations as compared to others. It'll be easier to target these particular NPCs as the chances of a clear winner will be higher. The best way to duel a character in Fortnite and win is to go for easy to access NPCs like Kit, Ruckus, and Brutus.