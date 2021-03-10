In Fortnite, getting good loot early in the game can be the difference between an easy win and an early-game squad wipe.

Knowing where to land to make the most of every game is priority number one, and by now, every experienced Fortnite player should have a preferred destination as well.

Ever since the Zero Point was exposed, the landscape of Fortnite's map has changed for good. The loot and chest spawns are much more frequent when compared to the previous seasons. And with Chapter 2 Season 6 just around the corner, this is the perfect time to revisit some of the top landing spots.

Good drop zones have become vital ever since Epic introduced Operation Snowdown in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Players need to be locked and loaded with top-tier loot very early on to be able to complete the various challenges and quests.

This article takes a look at the five best Fortnite landing spots.

Top 5 Fortnite landing spots

#5 - Colossal Coliseum

Colossal Coliseum is a gladiator pit based on Roman history and architecture. The Coliseum is by far one of the most competitive places to land in-game.

Just like in the glorious days of the Roman empire, players will have to fight each other to claim victory and high-tier loot. There are 18 chests tucked away in this landing spot and only the strongest will emerge victorious.

#4 Hunter's Haven

Hunter's Haven has become quite the hot-spot in Fortnite chapter 2 season 6, boasting 19 chests. Players can even purchase the Storm's Scout Sniper Rifle from Lexa at Hunter's Haven. The sniper rifle is heavily sought-after, as it can help players identify the next safe zone location.

#3 - Salty Towers

Salty Towers is arguably the most contested POI in Fortnite. With a total of 23 chests to loot, this area has become one of the most competitive locations to drop into.

Staying alive past the early stages of the game while in this location is quite the task, but if a team does manage to do it, then there's every chance of them going on to win the entire match.

#2 - Stealthy Stronghold

For gamers who grew up in the '90s, this point of interest will surely bring back memories. With the introduction of the Predator, Stealthy Stronghold became a hot spot overnight.

Gamers targeting to land in this spot should start with the Broken Castle at the center. There are a total of 17 chests to loot.

#1 - Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park has been one of the best hot-drop areas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. With 18 chests filled to the brim with top-tier loot, it's no surprise that Fortnite gamers keep coming back to this drop location.

