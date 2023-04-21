How to dunk in Basketball Stars easily

Miniclip's Basketball Stars is among the most renowned sports games available for iOS and Android, which doesn't require any internet. The title offers simple and addictive gameplay, which players can swiftly master. There are plenty of features in Basketball Stars, like online MP modes (1v1), decent graphics, several unlockable basketballs, various tricks inspired by real sports, numerous outfits/kits, a career mode, and more.

Although the game doesn't allow players to guide their character like an open-world title, it still has a plethora of animations, including the slam dunk, which makes the Miniclip-backed venture pretty engaging. However, many newbies are often confused about dunking in Basketball Stars, part of in-app minigames.

Readers can learn more about dunking in Miniclip's (known for 8 Ball Pool) basketball game in the following section.

Basketball Stars: A step-by-step guide on how to dunk in the game

How to dunk in Basketball Stars? (Image via Miniclip)

Dunking is not a part of the original game modes in Miniclip's basketball title. However, players can find a separate "Dunks" game in the "Minigames" section. Here's a step-by-step guide on how they can execute a slam dunk in the game:

Step 1: Open the game on your Android or iOS device and press "Minigames," available on the app's homepage.

In the "Minigames" section, click the "Dunks" option, where you will find two options - Dunk! (with one gold bar icon) and Dunk! (free with "watch video" icon).

Watch the video to avail the free chance, which will automatically open the minigame once the ad finishes.

Now, the character will automatically run, and you must tap the screen to execute a slam dunk.

You must tap the screen when the white stripe is within the sky blue box. Additionally, tapping the screen when the white stripe is close to the green color will maximize the points.

The game allows players to execute slam dunks with different moves like flips, alley-oops, and windmills. Moreover, one can earn Dunk Points at the end of each minigame, which provides multiple free rewards such as "Dunk King" items, free cash, gold bars, in-game bags, and more on accumulating a specific number of points.

Basketball Stars - System requirements and download procedure

Here are the minimum system requirements for Miniclip's basketball mobile game:

iOS/iPadOS

iOS version - iOS 11.0 or later

iPadOS version - iPadOS 11.0 or later

Size - 220.5 MB

Latest version - 1.42.0 (released on April 14, 2023)

Android

AOS version - Android 5.0 and up

Size - Around 84 MB

Latest version - 1.42.0

Readers can follow this step-by-step guide to install the game on their smartphones (Android or iOS):

Step 1: Open Google Play (Android) or App Store (iOS/iPadOS) and use the search bar to browse Basketball Stars.

Tap on the relevant results and press the install button to initiate the download.

Once downloaded, press the open button and enjoy the game.

Miniclip's Basketball Stars is a riveting title to pick up on your mobile device. Boasting splendid mechanics and visuals, players are bound to relish their in-game experience.

