How to earn the Become War Medal in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded is in full swing with tons of new content and new challenges for player to take on.

Most recently, Black Ops Cold War launched its 80s Action Heroes event. This has added the likes of John Rambo and John McClane to the game along with some points of interest in Warzone.

Players can earn new stickers, emblems, weapon blueprints, and more from completing the challenges associated with the event. The fifth challenge is known as "A War You Won't Believe" and requires players to earn 25 "Become War" Medals.

Earning the Become War Medal in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

The 25 "Become War" Medals must be completed using automatic weapons. In Black Ops Cold War multiplayer in Zombies, players can earn that Medal by completing actions or objectives in a game.

In Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, "Become War" is earned when two or more enemies are killed rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading between the kills.

Image via Activision

In Black Ops Cold War Zombies, "Become War" is earned when ten or more enemies are killed with an automatic weapon and the weapon isn't reloaded during the killing spree.

The challenge of "Become War" seems easy enough in both. Double kills and mowing down Zombies are pretty easy. The tough part is doing it 25 times to complete the "A War You Won't Believe" challenge.

Image via Activision

Simply play Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and soon enough, two rapid kills in a row without reloading will happen. If this doesn't feel like something worth accomplishing, Zombies really may be the best bet.

Load into a Black Ops Cold War Zombies lobby and start with a light machine gun. Let a horde of zombies line up and just unleash bullets into them. After 10 or more have gone, reload, rinse, and repeat.