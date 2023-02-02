How to earn custom cosmetics during the Overwatch World Cup Season 3 Challenge

Blizzard announced the return of their beloved shooter's World Cup for Overwatch 2 after a three-year hiatus. The competition is expected to be larger in scale, and players can participate in the Overwatch World Cup Season 3 Challenge for a chance to win customized cosmetics.
Although the challenge system does not guarantee rewards, players can try their best to move up the leaderboard. No details have been released regarding the appearance of the cosmetics, so fans will have to wait to see the rewards on offer.
How can one earn their country or region a custom cosmetic during the Overwatch 2 World Cup?
The Overwatch World Cup Season 3 Challenge is set to begin on February 7, 2023, and will last until February 21. Here's how you can participate and have a chance to win custom cosmetics:
- Blizzard has already selected 36 countries/regions that will be competing to win a custom in-game cosmetic. When planning to participate in the challenge, make sure your country is on the list using the official homepage of the Overwatch World Cup.
- Once confirmed, you will be able to participate in the World Cup Season 3 Challenge by simply logging in to the game from February 7 to 21.
- Play the game during the set time and help your region or country's team move up in the leaderboards.
- Your rank is dependent on how much you play during that time. Once the timer runs out, the winner will receive a customized cosmetic item created just for them.
Fans are extremely hyped to participate in the challenge, especially since the World Cup is returning after such a long period of time. A total of 36 countries and regions selected by Blizzard previously will have their names on the leaderboards. They are as follows:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Chinese Taipei
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- France
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Guatemala
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Puerto Rico
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United States
The leaderboard on OverwatchWorldCup.com will officially track the progress of participating teams on a daily basis. Blizzard has also confirmed that the committee members of the winning team will have a chance to be involved in the design process of the custom cosmetics.
Players can go to any game mode, such as Quick Play, Competitive, or even Mystery Heroes, to help their team earn scores during the Overwatch World Cup Season 3 Challenge.
What does the World Cup Challenge mean for the community?
Overwatch 2 has been a big hit in the gaming community, and it revitalized the franchise after going free-to-play. Many players have flocked to the Hero-shooter and are enjoying the competitive play.
With Blizzard taking the next big steps in Season 3 and 4, the World Cup's return is a great way to bring the community together and keep the competitive spirit alive. The challenge not only provides an opportunity to compete but also incentivizes participation with customized cosmetic items.