How to earn the EA FC 24 John McGinn TOTS Live card for free

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 John McGinn TOTS live card as an objective item in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on this 90-rated boosted version for free. This is the first objective to be released during the ongoing Team of the Season event.

Not only does the EA FC 24 John McGinn TOTS Live card possess some incredible stats and attributes, it also has the potential to be upgraded further based on Aston Villa's performances in the Premier League. This makes the latest batch of special cards even more desirable.

How to complete the EA FC 24 John McGinn TOTS Live objective

Similar to most other objective items released during the game cycle, the EA FC 24 John McGinn TOTS Live card can be obtained by accomplishing a variety of challenges in various Ultimate Team game modes. By completing the various segments of this objective, not only will gamers eventually unlock McGinn's special item, they will also receive some special packs.

McGinn has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The new objective has a total of four segments, each with its own challenges and stipulations. Here is what you need to do to complete the new inclusion:

Scottish Pride : Play nine matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having a minimum of three players from Scotland in your starting eleven. Completing this segment will yield an 80+ x2 players pack.

: Play nine matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having a minimum of three players from Scotland in your starting eleven. Completing this segment will yield an 80+ x2 players pack. Midfield Maestro: Score and assist a goal with a midfielder in six separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Completing this segment will yield an 81+ x2 players pack.

Score and assist a goal with a midfielder in six separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Completing this segment will yield an 81+ x2 players pack. Winner's mentality : Win seven matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Premier League players in your starting eleven. Completing this segment will yield an 81+ x2 players pack.

: Win seven matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having a minimum of five Premier League players in your starting eleven. Completing this segment will yield an 81+ x2 players pack. Insurmountable: Concede one or zero goals per match in five separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Completing this segment will yield a 75+ x5 players pack.

By completing all of these challenges in game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals or Champions, you will be able to unlock a 90-rated EA FC 24 John McGinn TOTS Live card with the following stats:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 86

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 86

Physicality: 93

This item has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, as well as the Incisive Pass+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. It also possesses the potential to receive two more upgrades if Aston Villa fulfill certain necessary stipulations in their next four games in the Premier League. All these factors combine to make this objective worth completing in Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback