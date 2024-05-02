How to earn the EA FC 24 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic TOTS plus card for free

EA Sports has released the first Team of the Season Plus objective player in Ultimate Team, with EA FC 24 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Plus being up for grabs. The Serbian midfielder has been a fan favorite in the world of Ultimate Team for several years now due to his various special versions, and it is no different in the latest title.

The former Lazio midfielder currently plays for Al Hilal in the ROSHN Saudi League and already possesses an incredible Ultimate Birthday card this season in Ultimate Team.

However, the latest 90-rated EA FC 24 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Plus card is far superior in every aspect and is easily one of the best objective cards released in the game this year.

What to do to earn the EA FC 24 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic TOTS plus card for free

The objective contains four segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Gabri Veiga TOTS Live objective, the EA FC 24 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Plus card can also be unlocked by completing specific tasks in game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions. There are a total of four challenges in this objective set, featuring the following stipulations that gamers have to abide by:

Consistent Baller : Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 80+ x 2 players pack.

: Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 80+ x 2 players pack. Playmaker: Assist five goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Assist five goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack. Aerial Domination: Score a header goal in two separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Score a header goal in two separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack. Natural winner: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum two players in your squad from the ROSHN Saudi League. Earn a 75+x 5 players pack.

The card has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Not only can gamers get their hands on the EA FC 24 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic TOTS Plus card by completing these tasks, but they can also unlock some exciting packs that could potentially yield a Team of the Season card.

The 90-rated item also has the Aerial+, First Touch+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, as well as the following stats, making him an all-rounder on the virtual pitch:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 88

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 86

Physicality: 90

This is also a Team of the Season Plus item, which makes it extremely easy to accommodate into a squad due to the chemistry perks these cards get. This is especially helpful for gamers using ROSHN Saudi League players like Cristiano Ronaldo in their squads.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles: