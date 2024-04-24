How to unlock the EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live card for free?

EA Sports has surprised the community by releasing the EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live card as an objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 90-rated special item from the ROSHN Saudi League. The midfielder has received an incredible special card possessing the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles needed to be amazing on the virtual pitch.

While the EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live card does not possess three PlayStyle+ traits like a few other Live Team of the Season items released recently, it still showcases some impressive qualities that make the objective worth completing. The card also has the potential to be upgraded further based on his team's performance in the league.

How to complete the EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live objective in Ultimate Team?

The EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live objective is available (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to other objectives like the recently released TOTS John McGinn, the EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live card objective requires players to complete several challenges in various game modes. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in each of the four tasks:

Pick a Corner : Score five goals with a finesse shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack.

: Score five goals with a finesse shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack. Taking Over : Play seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of two players from the ROSHN Saudi League in your starting eleven. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

: Play seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of two players from the ROSHN Saudi League in your starting eleven. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack. Through Magic: Assist four goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

Assist four goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack. Spanish 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five Spanish players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

From these tasks, it is evident that gamers can not only get their hands on an incredible special card from the ROSHN Saudi League but also obtain some exciting packs to test their luck with. The Premier League Team of the Season promotion will begin soon, making these packs even more valuable.

Veiga has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live card has amazing stats and PlayStyles. It has the Power Shot+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles, along with the following stats:

Pace : 90

: 90 Shooting : 93

: 93 Passing : 91

: 91 Dribbling : 91

: 91 Defending : 79

: 79 Physicality: 80

The card also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, making this version of Gabri Veiga a viable box-to-box midfielder in the game's current meta. This makes the EA FC 24 Gabri Veiga TOTS Live objective worth completing.

