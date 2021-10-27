How to earn Event Tickets in the Elder Scrolls Online

Players may be looking for more Event Tickets as they course through the Witches Festival in the Elder Scrolls Online. However, they are a great currency to have in general. Suffice to say, these tickets are part of almost every event that goes live in the game.

Depending on the event, there are all kinds of rewards and currencies that players can collect. For example, the Witches Festival utilizes Plunder Skulls for rewards. Event Tickets, though, are used to get larger rewards or items from past events that no longer appear in new quests.

Players will also need tickets for rewards that can't be found anywhere else.

Participation is important to earn Event Tickets in the Elder Scrolls Online

Earning Event Tickets is typically simple, but the method will always depend on the event that is running. Players are usually encouraged to participate directly in a given event to earn the coveted Event Tickets.

Using the Witches Festival as an example again, the goal for most of the event is to kill bosses of all kinds. It could be the Crowborne Horror, an Arena boss, the end of a Delve, or even a Dungeon.

As long as players take down bosses, rewards are given out. Well in this case, Event Tickets are also disseminated when the first boss of the day is eliminated, but they are limited.

When a boss is killed for the first time each day, two tickets are given. Players can hold a total of 12 tickets at a given time. Participating daily in the event will yield them close to 20-30 tickets. They also act as loot, so players need to make sure they pick up tickets when completing an event objective before moving on.

Where to spend Event Tickets in the Elder Scrolls Online

Anyone looking to spend their Event Tickets in the Elder Scrolls Online needs to look for the Impresario. This vendor is only available during events in the game, but is easy to find.

The Impresario is always marked by a box with a star on the map, and can be found outside most major cities in the game. What the Impresario sells will change depending on the event that is live, but she usually has unique pets, past event items, or some mount collections.

Make sure to spend Event Tickets if the limit is up to 12, otherwise they will go to waste in the Elder Scrolls Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul