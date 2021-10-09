How to earn 'Everything is Connected' achievement in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The 'Everything is Connected' achievement in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may be time-consuming, but it can also be completed quite easily.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, made by Ludosity Games along with Fair Play Games, has proven to be a well-made blend of Super Smash Bros mechanics and Nickelodeon characters. Fan favorites like Aang and Toph from Avatar to Sandy, Patrick and Spongebob from Spongebob Squarepants have all made their way into this quirky and fun fighting game.

How can Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl players get this elusive achievement?

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, all players need to do is beat the arcade mode once with every character to earn the Everything is Connected achievement.

The arcade mode in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl works about the same way as Classic Mode does in the Super Smash Bros series. The player simply has to win seven matches in a row against a random arrangement of opponents.

Once one arcade run has been completed, an icon will appear on the character selection screen at the bottom right of the character who has completed the run. This way, it’s easy to keep track of who the players have beaten the arcade with and who has yet to go.

With 20 characters in the game so far (and more to come with potential DLC on its way), beating arcade mode with all of them may seem like a tall order. For players who simply want the Everything is Connected achievement, though, there is a hack to use: Very Easy mode.

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the arcade can be completed in five separate difficulties. Of these five, Very Easy is naturally the easiest. In this mode, the player will get five stocks while the opponent will only be awarded one. This should make mowing through the seven opponents a piece of cake.

Of course, this could also be done on higher difficulties for players who are more confident in their skills. Beginners might want to stay away from the Very Hard mode, though, as the the enemies get buffed quite a bit there.

