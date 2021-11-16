Before the Cosmicube update, Among Us was a fairly straightforward game. It revolved around deception and survival. While that has fueled great moments for fans around the world, it is only getting better with the introduction of roles, experience, and in-game currency. Players can now level up in Among Us.

Leveling up doesn't provide any boosts or stats, it’s mostly to prove how many hours players have put into Among Us. With that said, there is still a small incentive to keep the gameplay loop going. First, players have to know how to earn more experience in Among Us.

Among Us guide: How to earn more experience

Among Us isn’t confusing at all about its leveling system. In fact, it’s straightforward. If you want to earn experience, just play Among Us. That is, admittedly, tedious. Some games can last a few minutes, others are upwards of 15 minutes.

But the beauty of that is game length affects the amount of experience you get. It’s a fair tradeoff for those extra-long matches. However, there are also tasks to complete that count towards your total.

Earning experience via tasks (Image via Innersloth)

Among Us has always had various tasks to complete while playing. It is one of two ways to win a match (the other is ejecting imposters). Completing tasks now grants experience. The same goes for the Imposter: kill, sabotage, and hide.

Outside of bragging rights, earning experience towards your next level does offer one small bonus in the form of a multiplier. When you have stuck around for an entire match, you earn Beans, Pods, and experience. By earning enough experience to gain a level, your Bean and Pod multiplier increases. This makes your Bean and Pod earnings exponentially greater.

Earn Beans and Pods to unlock cosmetic gear (Image via Innersloth)

If you are earning Beans and Pods at a faster rate, it means you will have more and more opportunities to purchase Cosmicubes. Beans buy Cosmicubes and Pods open up paths within the cube. Those paths then have unlockable cosmetic gear.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is, undoubtedly, a good incentive to keep earning more experience in Among Us towards that next level.

Edited by R. Elahi