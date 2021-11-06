How to earn Gold camo quickly in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Gold weapon camo has been a staple of the COD franchise and returns in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

At one point, unlocking the Gold camo for a weapon was the pinnacle. In recent years and in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Gold camos are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to camos.

There is a Diamond and Atomic mastery camo available after Gold. That means you'll want to unlock the Gold camo for all of your weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard quickly. That can be done by grinding weapon challenges.

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Ways to get Gold camo quickly

For each Call of Duty: Vanguard weapon, you will need to unlock all of its camos leading up to the Gold camo. There are 10 camos available that need to be obtained which opens up the Gold version.

It is going to be a grind, because Call of Duty: Vanguard doesn't just have a weapon leveling system based on XP. It has a challenge system that needs to be completed to unlock camos.

Here are ways to quickly get that Gold camo so you can move on to the next weapon:

Focus on one weapon at a time

Focusing on one weapon's Gold camo at a time in Call of Duty: Vanguard will not only speed up the process, but will keep you from losing your mind. Just pick a gun and start to level it up and go after the challenges.

Be sure you review the challenges that need to be done every so often and make sure you are trying to complete them in some form of order. Chaos will not get you that Gold camo.

Play objective-based modes

You might get a lot of hate from the other players in the Call of Duty: Vanguard lobby, but your best bet is to play objective-based modes. They last pretty long and allow for plenty of kills.

Don't focus on the objective. Instead, focus on racking up the kills you need for a challenge. Go after headshots, multikills, streaks, and straight up eliminations with the weapon you're focusing on.

Use supporting killstreaks rather than offensive ones

Quickly ranking up with XP should see you use a variety of Call of Duty: Vanguard killstreaks that attack your opponents. To unlock Gold camo and complete these challenges, use supporting ones.

The likes of a Spy Plane will do wonders. It will show you where the enemies are on your mini map. From there, you can approach them and get one of the kills necessary to progress in your hunt for Gold camo.

