How to rank up quickly in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing, and players are going to start the grind toward Prestige.

The grind is real when it comes to Call of Duty: Vanguard. Just like past iterations of COD, this one sees a ranking system that players can repeat through the Prestige feature.

At times, leveling up in Call of Duty: Vanguard can seem like a tedious process. Thankfully, there is a quick way to reach the top level. You just need to farm XP in the right game modes and use the Surplus Kit.

Ways to rank up quickly in Call of Duty: Vanguard

If you want to rank up fast in Call of Duty: Vanguard, you'll need a few helpful tips. Here are some of them:

Surplus Kit

The first and most obvious way to level up quicker in Call of Duty: Vanguard is by using the Surplus Kit. Kits are a new attachment slot for your weapons, and Surplus provides additional XP with every elimination.

Complete challenges

This is another obvious one but often goes overlooked. Look through the challenges page and start to focus on those. Completing multiplayer challenges, including weapon challenges, will see you racking up XP at an insane rate.

Play the right modes

Hardpoint, Control, and Domination are the best modes to play in Call of Duty: Vanguard for gaining XP. Play the objectives, use Killstreaks to net you eliminations, and keep up the pressure to rank up rather rapidly.

Additionally, Vanguard is introducing the Blitz mode. This is a fast-paced, high player count playlist that can get super hectic. It also gives you ample opportunity to get a ton of kills and XP.

Keep playing

You don't have to force yourself to play Call of Duty: Vanguard. If you are tired or need a break, take one, but if you want to utterly destroy the ranking system and Prestige as quickly as possible, stay in the lobby and keep playing.

