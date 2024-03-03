How to earn more gold in Clash Royale

Gold is crucial in Clash Royale for upgrading cards, purchasing items from the shop, and progressing through the game. Acquiring gold efficiently is critical for players trying to improve their decks and advance in battle. While there are a few options, we'll look at the three best ways to gain extra gold in Clash Royale.

Players can maximize their gold collection and advance in the game by maximizing chest cycles, completing quests, partaking in special events, and actively engaging in clan activities. Let's look at these tactics to help you increase your gold reserves and conquer the arena.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Tips to earn more gold in Clash Royale

1) Optimize chest cycle and open chests regularly

One of the key sources of gold in Clash Royale is unlocking chests earned by winning battles, performing quests, or purchasing them from the shop. To optimize gold profits, players should keep their chest slots full to access chests constantly.

By actively participating in combat and unlocking chests as soon as possible, players can quickly proceed through the chest cycle, gaining gold with each opened treasure.

Furthermore, knowing the various types of chests and their contents can be useful. Chests such as Giant, Magical, and Super Magical are more likely to contain larger sums of gold than Free or Silver chests. Players should prioritize unlocking these higher-tier chests whenever possible to enhance their gold earnings.

2) Complete quests and participate in special events

Clash Royale periodically introduces objectives and special events with big rewards, including money. Quests can range from basic tasks like winning a set number of battles with specified cards to more difficult goals. Actively completing quests allows players to gain significant sums of gold as well as other valuable rewards such as gems, cards, and chests.

Special events like challenges and tournaments offer big gold rewards upon completion. These events may involve admission fees in the form of gems or tickets, but the possible rewards, including gold, far outweigh the initial investment. Participating in these events not only broadens gameplay but also increases gold accumulation.

3) Join a Clan and participate in clan wars

Clan Wars are one of the many beneficial aspects of joining a clan in Clash Royale, allowing members to fight against other clans in a series of matches for prizes, gold being one of them.

Players can win substantial gold awards based on both their own and the clan's performance by actively taking part in Clan Wars and helping the clan succeed.

Significantly boost the gold earnings in Clash Royale by using these tactics, allowing for faster progression and access to critical in-game resources. Consistent gameplay, strategic decision-making, and active engagement in various in-game activities are crucial for optimizing gold collection and improving the entire gaming experience.

