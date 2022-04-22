How to earn Lost Souls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands received a brand new content drop in the form of the Coiled Captors DLC, and Lost Souls are a major part of the gameplay.

Unlike the base game, where the main currency is simply Gold, the Coiled Captors will utilize Lost Souls as a primary way to pay.

For those that played the original Assault of Dragon Keep, the concept of souls isn't exactly new. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been known to draw from lore in the past games, and it makes sense to continue the trend here.

To get ahead in the new DLC, players will want to get their souls where they can.

What to do to get Lost Souls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Take on the Coiled Captors in the new DLC. (Image via 2K Games)

For those who want to collect Lost Souls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, there is a new region that needs to be explored in order to start racking up the currency. This new region is called the Mirror of Mysteries, and it acts far more like an encounter for those that are powerful enough to step through.

Before attempting the Mirror region, it's important for players to make sure that they own the Coiled Captors and that their character is strong enough overall.

Steps to earn Lost Souls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Head to the mirror that allows access to the Mirror of Mysteries.

Stepping through will bring players to a new region, or mirror dimension, that is full of enemies.

The Mirror of Mysteries is the only region within the new DLC where the souls currency can be farmed.

Any time an enemy is defeated in this area, they will drop a soul for players to collect and add to their primary currency.

The area can be effectively completed, but there is no real limit on the runs that players can do.

Once players have all the souls that they want, it's time to start spending them in the right places within the Coiled Captors DLC.

What are Lost Souls used for in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

With enough souls in hand, players can start collecting new loot and gain new power along with it. Rather than using the souls to directly collect new loot, the classic gamble in Borderlands is used instead.

Taking souls to the Wheel of Fate is truly what the main objective is. This wheel allows players to spin for far better equipment. These spins will be random, so there is no true guarantee, but it makes collecting souls in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that much more important.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh