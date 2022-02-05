How to earn parkour and combat points in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is as much about parkour as it is about taking down once-human undead creatures. Aiden Caldwell, as a survivor, will have to incorporate both sets of skills if he has any hope of staying alive.

That is why Dying Light 2 has to skill trees: Parkour and Combat. As Aiden Caldwell, you will earn experience points towards both, but separately. Each tree has its own experience pool and by performing moves and techniques from their respective tree earns you points towards your next skill point.

Dying Light 2 guide: A look at how players can earn parkour and combat points

Earning combat experience is arguably the most difficult of the two considering the lore. This is especially true if you plan on increasing the difficulty level. When it comes to dealing with vagabonds and zombies, you may want to consider a stealthy approach to the latter.

To earn experience in combat, simply start a fight with the nearest bandit or infected creature. Anything that remotely resembles combat will add experience towards the Combat Skill Tree. If you are swinging a bat into a zombie’s (or human) face, then you’re earning combat experience.

It is worth mentioning that you will earn combat experience faster by performing more advanced fighting moves. For example, whenever there is an opportunity to vault kick, air kick, or the incredibly fun dropkick—use it. These moves will net you a few additional experience points.

As for parkour, it seems so much easier to earn parkour experience due to the game’s legacy. Dying Light, and its successor Dying Light 2, have parkour ingrained in its DNA. To earn parkour experience, all you have to do is freerun through the city.

You’ll want to use moves like sliding, wall-running and jumping. The goal is to use as many unique moves in a single run, just to earn parkour experience in quick succession. That way you can earn skill points at a much faster rate to use towards your Parkour Skill Tree.

Other than playing the game, Dying Light 2 also has side quests. These will net valuable experience towards parkour and combat. Windmill activities, for example, can award you up to 500 experience points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan