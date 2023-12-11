After the Egyptian Treasure, Sofia returned with a new quest that required Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go. The latest Moonlight Treasures invites the archaeologist inside you to dig up antiques for extra rewards.

Digging up every block of the squares the quest presents to you will require one Pickaxe token. Naturally, finding them in Monopoly Go won’t be easy. So, this article provides all the different ways to earn them for free.

Grab all Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go for free

Earn more Pickaxe tokens to complete Moonlight Treasure event (Image via Scopely)

Launched on December 10, 2023, the three-day-long Moonlight Treasures quest brings you rewards in four levels. Completing the first one will get you dice rolls, while the second and third levels will bring green surprise boxes, and the final one will gift you a golden surprise box.

Here are the best ways to earn more Pickaxe Tokens in Monopoly Go for free.

Quick Wins

No matter what event you are participating in, Quick Wins has always been the best way to earn tokens for free. You can also earn the Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go by completing Quick Wins. These are simple daily tasks you must complete to earn these tokens, dice rolls, and more.

Complete tasks like landing on specific tiles, shutting down other tycoons' buildings, or looting their banks to earn tokens and more. Complete all Quick Wins consecutively for seven days for more rewards.

Free Gifts

The Free Gifts can earn you more tokens (Image via Instagram/Monopoly Go)

The in-game shop brings Free Gifts for the tycoons every eight hours. Open these packs from the in-game shops to increase your chances of earning Pickaxe tokens in Monopoly Go for free.

Complete events

Scopely keeps introducing the latest events to the titles every two or three days. These events feature milestones you must complete by gathering points to earn enormous in-game cash, dice rolls, and more. Some of these rewards often bring tokens for other ongoing events in their duration.

The current holiday-themed Gingerboard Galore event is no exception. Check out the complete list of rewards for the event and earn free Pickaxe tokens from it.

Endless Deals

Endless deals like these can help you earn tokens for free (Image via Scopely)

Sometimes, the first few steps of Endless Deals offer free in-game cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. Some of those help you provide guaranteed event tokens for free. You can earn Pickaxe tokens from these deals as well.

These are some of the best ways to earn Pickaxe tokens for free to complete Sophia’s Moonlight Treasures quest. You need to act fast as the quest ends on December 13, 2023; otherwise, you will miss out on some exciting rewards.

