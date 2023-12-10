The all-new Gingerboard Galore event in Monopoly Go went live on December 10, 2023. The Heartfelt Holidays season in Scopely’s highly social title keeps bringing Christmas-themed events to help the tycoons complete their boards faster. The latest event carries on the celebration with amazing prizes like in-game cash rewards, dice rolls, and more.

Gingerboard Galore requires you to land on specific tiles to gather event-exclusive tokens (points). These points will complete milestones and help you earn the requisite rewards.

Here are all the rewards for Gingerboard Galore in Monopoly Go

The latest two-day event in the virtual board game has brought amazing in-game rewards to speed up your progress through boards. It features 50 milestones, some of which bring special Pick Axe tokens that help you complete another mini-game quest for further rewards. Read on for the complete Gingerboard Galore event in the Monopoly Go rewards list.

Event milestones Required points Rewards 1 25 Green Sticker pack 2 20 3 Pickaxe tokens 3 40 25 dice rolls 4 45 Cash rewards 5 160 100 dice rolls 6 40 3 Pickaxe tokens 7 50 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 8 55 Green Sticker pack 9 65 Cash Rewards 10 400 240 dice rolls 11 60 5 Pickaxe tokens 12 75 Cash Rewards 13 90 Green Sticker packs 14 80 6 Pickaxe tokens 15 100 Cash Rewards 16 850 450 dice rolls 17 100 8 Pickaxe tokens 18 110 Orange Sticker pack 19 120 60 dice rolls 20 115 11 Pickaxe tokens 21 1.3K 700 dice rolls 22 150 Cash Rewards 23 160 Pink Sticker pack 24 175 13 Pickaxe tokens 25 200 Cash Rewards 26 2K 850 dice rolls 27 275 Blue Sticker pack 28 300 16 Pickaxe tokens 29 325 15 High Roller 30 400 100 dice rolls 31 1.6K Cash Rewards 32 450 19 Pickaxe tokens 33 500 200 dice rolls 34 650 26 Pickaxe tokens 35 750 Cash Rewards 36 4.5K 1.8K dice rolls 37 800 Cash Rewards 38 900 Blue Sticker pack 39 1K Cash Rewards 40 1..5K Cash Rewards 41 10K 3.5K dice rolls 42 1.6K Purple Sticker pack 43 1.7K 25 Mins Cash Grab 44 1.8K 30 Pikaxe tokens 45 7K Cash Rewards 46 2K 800 dice rolls 47 3K 45 Pickaxe tokens 48 3.5K Purple Sticker pack 49 4K Cash Rewards 50 17.5 7.5K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

While this event brings plenty of amazing rewards, the Pickaxe tokens for Sophia’s mini-game quest should be the ultimate goal for tycoons. Gingerboard Galore brings plenty of dice rolls, in-game cash, and more to help you complete boards faster.

Since the new season and its sticker collection event will only last for a month, you must focus on earning as many stickers as fast as possible. You can earn sticker packs from this event’s prizes, along with other methods to complete albums for more rewards.

How to win more from the Gingerboard Galore event in Monopoly Go?

Tycoons must collect points by landing on different tiles featuring the Gingerbread Galore event-exclusive tokens (points). The Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles feature five, three, and two points, respectively. You must earn the requisite points to complete the event milestones to earn these rewards.

While earning these points may be enough to complete the initial milestones, problems arise when you need to gather hundreds of points for each reward. You can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings exponentially to reach those milestones faster. Learn how to use them to your benefit for greater rewards.

However, the roll multipliers will deduct plenty of dice rolls from your share. So you will need the latter in plenty, which you can earn for free from the game for more rewards. Check out our guide on how to earn a free dice roll to complete the Gingerboard Galore event faster in Monopoly Go.

The latest event in Scopely's highly social title will help you earn more than 16K dice rolls, 185 Pickaxe, and plenty more other rewards. Follow Sportskeeda for other guides.