Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Gingerboard Galore in Monopoly Go event rewards, milestones, and more

All Gingerboard Galore in Monopoly Go event rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Dec 10, 2023 21:34 GMT
Monopoly Go, Gingerbread Galore
Here are all the events rewards and more from Monopoly Go's latest Gingerbread alore event (Image via Scopely)

The all-new Gingerboard Galore event in Monopoly Go went live on December 10, 2023. The Heartfelt Holidays season in Scopely’s highly social title keeps bringing Christmas-themed events to help the tycoons complete their boards faster. The latest event carries on the celebration with amazing prizes like in-game cash rewards, dice rolls, and more.

Gingerboard Galore requires you to land on specific tiles to gather event-exclusive tokens (points). These points will complete milestones and help you earn the requisite rewards.

Here are all the rewards for Gingerboard Galore in Monopoly Go

The latest two-day event in the virtual board game has brought amazing in-game rewards to speed up your progress through boards. It features 50 milestones, some of which bring special Pick Axe tokens that help you complete another mini-game quest for further rewards. Read on for the complete Gingerboard Galore event in the Monopoly Go rewards list.

Event milestones

Required points

Rewards

1

25

Green Sticker pack

2

20

3 Pickaxe tokens

3

40

25 dice rolls

4

45

Cash rewards

5

160

100 dice rolls

6

40

3 Pickaxe tokens

7

50

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

8

55

Green Sticker pack

9

65

Cash Rewards

10

400

240 dice rolls

11

60

5 Pickaxe tokens

12

75

Cash Rewards

13

90

Green Sticker packs

14

80

6 Pickaxe tokens

15

100

Cash Rewards

16

850

450 dice rolls

17

100

8 Pickaxe tokens

18

110

Orange Sticker pack

19

120

60 dice rolls

20

115

11 Pickaxe tokens

21

1.3K

700 dice rolls

22

150

Cash Rewards

23

160

Pink Sticker pack

24

175

13 Pickaxe tokens

25

200

Cash Rewards

26

2K

850 dice rolls

27

275

Blue Sticker pack

28

300

16 Pickaxe tokens

29

325

15 High Roller

30

400

100 dice rolls

31

1.6K

Cash Rewards

32

450

19 Pickaxe tokens

33

500

200 dice rolls

34

650

26 Pickaxe tokens

35

750

Cash Rewards

36

4.5K

1.8K dice rolls

37

800

Cash Rewards

38

900

Blue Sticker pack

39

1K

Cash Rewards

40

1..5K

Cash Rewards

41

10K

3.5K dice rolls

42

1.6K

Purple Sticker pack

43

1.7K

25 Mins Cash Grab

44

1.8K

30 Pikaxe tokens

45

7K

Cash Rewards

46

2K

800 dice rolls

47

3K

45 Pickaxe tokens

48

3.5K

Purple Sticker pack

49

4K

Cash Rewards

50

17.5

7.5K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

While this event brings plenty of amazing rewards, the Pickaxe tokens for Sophia’s mini-game quest should be the ultimate goal for tycoons. Gingerboard Galore brings plenty of dice rolls, in-game cash, and more to help you complete boards faster.

Since the new season and its sticker collection event will only last for a month, you must focus on earning as many stickers as fast as possible. You can earn sticker packs from this event’s prizes, along with other methods to complete albums for more rewards.

How to win more from the Gingerboard Galore event in Monopoly Go?

Follow these tips to win more from Gingerboard Galore in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Follow these tips to win more from Gingerboard Galore in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Tycoons must collect points by landing on different tiles featuring the Gingerbread Galore event-exclusive tokens (points). The Railroad, Community Chest, and Chance tiles feature five, three, and two points, respectively. You must earn the requisite points to complete the event milestones to earn these rewards.

While earning these points may be enough to complete the initial milestones, problems arise when you need to gather hundreds of points for each reward. You can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings exponentially to reach those milestones faster. Learn how to use them to your benefit for greater rewards.

However, the roll multipliers will deduct plenty of dice rolls from your share. So you will need the latter in plenty, which you can earn for free from the game for more rewards. Check out our guide on how to earn a free dice roll to complete the Gingerboard Galore event faster in Monopoly Go.

The latest event in Scopely's highly social title will help you earn more than 16K dice rolls, 185 Pickaxe, and plenty more other rewards. Follow Sportskeeda for other guides.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...