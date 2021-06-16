How to earn the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Fully Stacked trophy?

There are loads of trophies to collect in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5.

Players often find themselves on the hunt for hidden areas, collectibles, and more in order to complete a game 100% of the way. Unlocking these trophies has simply become another way to game.

Many trophies come by simply just playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Others need to be worked for. The Fully Stacked trophy is unlocked by mixing both of those ideas together.

Earning the Fully Stacked trophy in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The Fully Stacked trophy is unlocked by purchasing all weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. There are 18 weapons available to collect in the game, with only a couple coming free of charge.

Some of the weapons are new to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, while others return from past games in the series. Here are all the weapons in the game and how they can be acquired.

All weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Burst Pistol : Unlocked at the beginning of the game

: Unlocked at the beginning of the game The Enforcer : 1250 Bolts

: 1250 Bolts Shatterbomb : 1250 Bolts

: 1250 Bolts Mr. Fungi : 3000 Bolts

: 3000 Bolts Negatron Collider : 5000 Bolts

: 5000 Bolts Topiary Sprinkler : 4000 Bolts

: 4000 Bolts Ricochet : 6500 Bolts

: 6500 Bolts Lightning Rod : 8000 Bolts

: 8000 Bolts Drillhound : 10000 Bolts

: 10000 Bolts Void Repulser : 17500 Bolts

: 17500 Bolts Glove of Doom : 22500 Bolts

: 22500 Bolts Buzz Blades : 27500 Bolts

: 27500 Bolts Cold Snap : 20000 Bolts

: 20000 Bolts Warmonger : 30000 Bolts

: 30000 Bolts Bombadier : 25000 Bolts

: 25000 Bolts Headhunter : 40000 Bolts

: 40000 Bolts Blackhole Storm : 35000 Bolts

: 35000 Bolts Bouncer (Challenge Mode Only) : 1 Bolt

: 1 Bolt Pixelizer (Challenge Mode Only) : 1 Bolt

: 1 Bolt RYNO 8: Collect all Spybots

The Burst Pistol is automatically unlocked near the opening parade of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The RYNO 8 is obtained by locating and collecting all Spybots throughout the game.

The remaining weapons require loads of Bolts to purchase. Stock up on those Bolts, because it costs quite a bit to unlock the Fully Stacked trophy in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

