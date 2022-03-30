How to earn Special Capsules in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land sees the beloved pink puffball drop into a new post-apocalyptic playground. The game lets Kirby face off against new enemies, explore new worlds, and collect countless new fun toys.

The game features a variety of collectibles, but among the most coveted are the figurines that come out of the capsule machine. While plenty of them can be randomly won from machines or found in other worlds, some special ones require specific accomplishments.

Finding Special Capsules in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

There are over 200 collectible figurines in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but only a few require special tasks. Each Special Capsule will be given as a reward for whatever job is asked of Kirby to unlock them.

Each minigame carries a special figurine reward. Kirby can fish, work in a cafe, or play Tilt and Roll. After catching the big golden one, Flash Fishing rewards the Fishing Pond Kirby Figurine. Waddle Dee Cafe awards Kirby the Cafe Staff Kirby. Tilt-and-Roll yields Game Shop Waddle Dee after beating all of the levels.

A few friendly Waddle Dees will share their toys. Buying five items from the Item Shop will grant a figure of the Waddle Dee, who works the counter. The Weapon Shop Waddle Dee is available after upgrading every copy ability.

Five codes to Waddle Dee-liveries grant the Delivery Waddle Dee. Wise Waddle Dee will grant him just for chatting. Cafe Staff Waddle Dee is available after buying ten items from the cafe.

Take on the Colosseum to earn a few figurines. The Ultimate Cup Tournament rewards the Ultimate Life-Form Fecto Elfilis figurine. The Ultimate Z-Cup Tournament pays off the Species Born of Chaos Elfilis. Beating every cup grants Commentator Waddle Dee.

Finally, smashing through the game will unlock a few. Collect all Leon's souls on his Isolated Isle to unlock Leon and Carol figure. Beat every Treasure Road challenge to get the Rare-Stone Master figure. Beat the main story and post-game, then chat with Usher Waddle Dee to unlock his figure outside the theater. After the post-game is defeated, pay off The Deadly Dees with 2000 coins to earn their figurine.

All figurines in Kirby and the Forgotten Land can be viewed by pressing the minus button. Growing Kirby's impressive collection will be a massive part of this adorable game, and the special figures are among the toughest to get.

