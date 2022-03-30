How to defeat Sillydillo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land may look adorable and charming, but the game features some real challenges. There are a host of bosses that Kirby will have to take down to move from one world to the next.

Sillydillo is the fifth main boss in the game, located in the Originull Wasteland. Like most Kirby bosses, he works with patterns and has multiple fun phases.

Defeating Sillydillo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Sillydillo attacks with charges that must be dodged. This provides Kirby with three ways to defeat him. Players can enter the fight with the bomb, the needle, or the hammer ability. Keep in mind, there's an extra side objective that requests them to win this fight with the hammer.

In Sillydillo's first phase, he uses a spinning attack to attempt to capture Kirby in a cage. He gives a substantial wind-up before this attack, granting plenty of time to dodge. Simply stay at a distance to continue attacking, or jump clean over the cage to attack up close. If Sillydillo does capture Kirby, just wiggle the left stick furiously to escape.

The first phase includes another side mission, tasking the player with hitting three of Sillydillo's homemade Kirbys. Take them out quickly, as his first phase ends after about 1/3 of his health has been depleted. He will roll into a ball and break through the floor to signal the start of the second phase.

In phase two, Sillydillo will charge Kirby with a ball at high speed. He charges three times, either slide or dodge the third, then attack him while he's down. He'll begin his third phase once his health is depleted again.

His third phase is signaled by him pulling out a large handmade doll. He'll send two of those swinging towards Kirby before launching into his rolling attack. Stay back and avoid the first two, let him crash, then wail on him again. His other attack sees him twirl his doll. Just stay on the move to avoid this large attack.

Sillydillo's rewards in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Defeating this chaotic foe in Kirby and the Forgotten Land will pay out the traditional winnings of three captured Waddle Dees. Some additional Waddle Dees can be unlocked with special challenges.

The boss fight also grants the player a blueprint for the Blizzard Ice Ability. This is the third and final upgrade for the Ice ability, making it extremely powerful.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has plenty of fun boss fights with wonderful rewards. It's not the hardest game in the world, but there are some real challenges hidden beneath the adorable faces.

