How to find gacha figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land gives players a few secondary objectives, such as collecting gacha figures.

Most Kirby games aren't often packed with side missions or hidden collectibles. These can make for a fun time completing the game to perfection, but can also make it a bit difficult if players don't know where to look for the treasures.

In this new Kirby adventure, gacha figures are on the list when it comes to collectible items. There is some randomization in acquiring them all, but players can hope for the right one while using the Gotcha Machine.

Where to find gacha figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

There are a few ways to obtain gacha figures in the latest Nintendo Switch title. Players controlling the little pink ball of fury can find some of these figures throughout the world by using the machine or completing a handful of side quests.

In different levels

Players can find gacha figure capsules while exploring Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Image via Nintendo)

Gacha figures can be found in capsules while simply playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Even though these are at certain locations, the gacha figure inside will be randomized.

Pick up the capsule and it will randomly reward a gacha figure associated with the level the capsule has been found in. Players can return to the level, find the capsule again, and try for a different figure again.

Gotcha Machine

Kirby is using the Gotcha Machine (Image via Nintendo)

The Gotcha Machine is the main way players will get their gacha figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. There are four versions of the Gotcha Machine that can be unlocked.

Each machine has its own volume of figures it can provide. They also cost different amounts of Star Coins to use. Once unlocked, simply spend the Star Coins and try your chances for a missing figure for the collection.

Waddle Dee Town

Waddle Dee Town is a great source of guaranteed gacha figures (Image via Nintendo)

The final method for obtaining gacha figures is by completing side quests in Waddle Dee Town. These are guaranteed gacha figures with no sign of randomization to them.

Here are the different figures and the in-game requirements to acquire them in Waddle Dee Town:

Cafe-Staff Kirby : Beat all Help Wanted levels

: Beat all Help Wanted levels Cafe-Staff Waddle Dee : Purchase a bunch of items from Waddle Dee Cafe

: Purchase a bunch of items from Waddle Dee Cafe Delivery Waddle Dee : Enter five codes at Waddle Dee-liveries

: Enter five codes at Waddle Dee-liveries Fishing-Pond Kirby : Catch a golden fish in the fishing pond

: Catch a golden fish in the fishing pond Game-Shop Waddle Dee : Beat all Tilt-and-Roll Kirby levels

: Beat all Tilt-and-Roll Kirby levels Item-Shop Waddle Dee : Purchase a bunch of items from the item shop

: Purchase a bunch of items from the item shop Chaos Elfilis : Complete The Ultimate Cup Z

: Complete The Ultimate Cup Z Ultimate Life-Form Fecto Elfilis : Complete the Ultimate Cup

: Complete the Ultimate Cup Wise Waddle Dee: Listen to Wise Waddle Dee until he gives you the gacha figure

Finishing these side quests in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a great way to complete the gacha figure collection or even begin one because of the guarantee rather than relying on luck.

