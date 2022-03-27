How to unlock Kirby’s House in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby gets his own house in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but players will have to unlock it first.

The newest Nintendo Switch game that stars the tiny pink hero we all know and love has a wonderful hub location in the form of Waddle Dee Town. This is where Kirby's house is.

Players in Kirby and the Forgotten Land will have to rescue a total of 50 Waddle Dees before they can access the main character's homestead. Reaching that number will open the door to Kirby's house.

How to unlock access to Kirby's house in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby's house is in Waddle Dee town (Image via Nintendo)

Rescuing 50 Waddle Dees will not only unlock access to Kirby's house in the new game, but players will also be able to use the Waddle Dee-liveries building. Hence, finding the 50 Waddle Dees in Kirby and the Forgotten Land should be the top priority for players.

If players collect every Waddle Dee they find in the story, the earliest that 50 can be rescued is by the Abandoned Beach level. At that point, players will have enough Waddle Dees to open the door to Kirby's house.

Once the house has been unlocked, Kirby will be able to rest up inside to restore all health points immediately. In the house, there are books that talk about Kirby's past, the gacha figure collection, and pictures to look through.

All hidden Waddle Dee locations through the Abandoned Beach Level

Kirby will be able to free dozens of Waddle Dees in Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Image via Nintendo)

Each mission will provide Kirby with Waddle Dees when completed. There are multiple stages at each level and the special missions will grant nearly just enough Waddle Dees to open Kirby's house.

There are a few hidden ones throughout the world, however. Kirby and the Forgotten Land players can find and rescue all of these through the Abandoned Beach level to unlock the house.

Here are the hidden ones that are given through the Abandoned Beach:

Downtown Grassland : Defeat Wild Edge, use Mouthful Mode on the metal sphere, break the concrete block on the back of the first large turtle, and defeat the turtle boss

: Defeat Wild Edge, use Mouthful Mode on the metal sphere, break the concrete block on the back of the first large turtle, and defeat the turtle boss Through the Tunnel: Use Mouthful Mode to destroy the wall near the metal sphere and open the treasure chest in the hidden room, detonate the bomb brick to the destroy the wall near the star door, light the fuse of the area's first cannon and climb inside, and do the same for the second cannon

Use Mouthful Mode to destroy the wall near the metal sphere and open the treasure chest in the hidden room, detonate the bomb brick to the destroy the wall near the star door, light the fuse of the area's first cannon and climb inside, and do the same for the second cannon Rocky Rollin' Road : Shoot the floating target in front of the tree, shoot all targets in the minigame on a bench after hitting the switch after the boulder chase, and use boost to drive Karby through the side of a building

: Shoot the floating target in front of the tree, shoot all targets in the minigame on a bench after hitting the switch after the boulder chase, and use boost to drive Karby through the side of a building A Trip to Alivel Mall : Climb the ladder after eating the invincible candy, smash the barrels and hit the switch in the square location, use Mouthful Mode on a locker near the burger joint, and turn left before the second pie shop to find a chest

: Climb the ladder after eating the invincible candy, smash the barrels and hit the switch in the square location, use Mouthful Mode on a locker near the burger joint, and turn left before the second pie shop to find a chest Abandoned Beach: Climb the yellow ladder and smash the switch after the second area's mini-boss, dash across the disappearing platforms in the secret cave, and guide the boat to a crack in the wall to find a secret area

Abandoned Beach is the first stage of World 2 in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It is possible to get Kirby's house opened up quite early in the game if players gather all the Waddle Dees from above.

