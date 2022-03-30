How to unlock Fishing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the beloved pink sphere to a new environment, letting him explore the post-apocalypse. Between battling charming foes and using fun new abilities, there are a variety of fun minigames Kirby can enjoy.

Kirby games traditionally feature multiple side games that can often be as much fun as the main quest. From quick draw competitions to tests of strength, Kirby always has a lot to do.

Unlocking fishing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Fishing is one of several minigames in Kirby and the Forgotten Land that players can unlock. Opening up those fun side challenges comes with freeing the captured Waddle Dees through each stage.

Waddle Dees, the most common denizen of Kirby's Dreamland, is captured en masse by the new game's bad guy. Kirby's new motivation is freeing them, and it must be done throughout the game. Some will be unlocked with each level beaten, but others will be hidden or guarded by bosses.

Players will have to free 155 Waddle Dees to unlock the Fishing Pond in Waddle Dee Town. Once the pond is open, players can fish to their heart's content.

Freeing the 155 Waddle Dees will probably take players a fair amount of time. Most players won't hit that number until the fifth world, Winter Horns. Careful players can find extra captured friends, but it's a high goal to hit. Don't expect to start the game and jump right into fishing.

Fishing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Once players unlock fishing, it serves as a great source of coins, along with being fun and adorable. Like most classic Kirby minigames, it's pretty simple to play.

Flash Fishing minigame functions like a quick-time event. Just guide Kirby over to the chair beside the Fishing Pond and sit down. The game will present buttons in increasingly larger combinations. Each success will reel in a fish, which will grow progressively in size.

The goal of Flash Fishing is to catch the largest fish. Each fish will pay out an amount of Star Coins, which will increase with each new challenge. The largest fish will pay off a ton of Coins and a Fishing-Pond Kirby Figure.

Fishing joins working in the Waddle Dee Cafe and Tilt and Roll Kirby as Kirby and the Forgotten Lands' minigame selections. Each is a fun side activity that pays out currency and collectibles.

