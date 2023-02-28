How to easily change your arrow type in Sons of the Forest

There are different types of arrows in Sons of the Forest. While they don't look like much, a bow and an arrow is the quickest weapon anyone can craft on an uninhabited island with barely any resources.

Once crafted, not only will you be able to use it to defend yourself against hostile creatures, but you will also be able to use bows and arrows to hunt down animals for meat in Sons of the Forest. The game features multiple arrow types, some of which you can craft and others that you can loot from several sources on the island. But how do you change arrow types while fighting?

How to swap arrow types in Sons of the Forest?

To use arrows in Sons of the Forest, you must craft a bow. The crafted bow requires very few components and is one of the easiest items you can craft, especially during the game's early stages.

Now, assuming you've managed to procure different arrow types, here's what you need to do:

Equip your bow from your inventory. With the bow in your hand, look towards the ground. Now, press and hold the "R" key. This should let you cycle between all the available arrow types in Sons of the Forest.

This is how you swap arrows for your bow. Now, not all arrows work adequately in every scenario. So you must know when to use which arrow while hunting and fighting off threats on the island.

What are the different types of arrows in Sons of the Forest?

As of now, there are three different types of arrows that you will find on the island. Of these three, only two can be crafted, while one can be looted from the various loot caches spread across the island.

The most commonly used type of arrow is the stone arrow. You will need feathers, two sticks, and four small rocks to craft it. Feathers can be acquired by killing birds, while the remaining components can be picked up from the surroundings.

You can also 3D print your arrows. However, to do this, you will have to first find a 3D printer on the island and then find some printer resin. There are three places where you can find such a printer. The resin should be available inside the rooms where these printers are located. Since resin is a rare resource on the island, you should sporadically use these arrows.

The final type of arrows you will find in-game are carbon fiber arrows. This is the only arrow type that cannot be crafted. Instead, these arrows can be looted from different caches, containers, and abandoned camps. It's assumed that these are the best arrows in the game, so use them only when necessary.

You can only have 20 pieces of each arrow type in your inventory at any given time. You will have to use these items wisely. The developers might add new arrow types in the upcoming days, but until then, this is all you will have to work with in Sons of the Forest.

