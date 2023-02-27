Sons of the Forest complete Kelvin companion guide: How to use, heal, revive, and more

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror experience developed by Endnight Games and published by Newnight as the sequel to The Forest, which was released in 2014. The game was released with early access on Windows PCs on February 23, 2023.

In this title, one of the first NPC companions to accompany you once you crash-land in Sons of the Forest is Kelvin. He is an AI entity and is extremely useful in a lot of situations.

You might have a lot of questions about what Kelvin can and cannot do and, inversely, what you can do to and for him. It is important to know whether you can take him into fights, heal him, or even kill and revive him. This article will answer all the questions you might have about Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

Everything you need to know about your AI companion Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

You can play this new survival horror game alone or with friends. If you choose the former, then having an AI companion is going to be crucial to the single-player experience.

The following sections will cover everything you can and cannot do with Kelvin and how to go about it.

How to use Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

All you have to do to get Kelvin to work is go near him and press the E key. Once you do this, your character will take his notebook out and give the entity whatever tasks you need him to carry out. As you progress through the game, you will get more and more options for what you can make Kelvin do.

Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 @TedBuddy8 Sons of the Forest is out and Kelvin is the worst Sons of the Forest is out and Kelvin is the worst https://t.co/v1xgVdnNGL

This companion is extremely useful in getting basic work done. You can use him for the following tasks in Sons of the Forest:

Kelvin can follow you around with an item you give him.

Kelvin can build a starter shelter and basic campfire, which gives you access to explore the surrounding area.

Kelvin can gather and bring in basic resources like sticks and stones.

Kelvin can set up your place to sleep and eat.

Don't forget to give him some time off from time to time, as he will take a rest automatically when he is tired, and you might not find him when you really need him if you overwork him.

How to heal your AI companion Kelvin

Before Kelvin can do anything for you, you have to heal him, as he will be quite damaged after the crash landing, apart from losing his hearing completely. To do that, you have to go near him and press the Interact button (E by default) once your fight is over.

This should work in most cases, but some players have been facing issues with the Interact option not appearing. The cause behind this problem is not yet clear, but it could have been brought about by not having med kits in the inventory.

Can Kelvin be revived in Sons of the Forest?

Kelvin cannot be killed by the enemy directly; only you can cause him to die. Foes can knock him down, but once the fight is over, you have the option to heal him, which, if you choose not to do, he will die.

Remember that Kelvin's demise, courtesy of you, is permanent. There is no natural way in the game to revive him. Given how helpful he can be, it is suggested that you try your best to keep him alive.

In the odd chance that you end up causing his death, there is a technical exploit you can use to bring him back to life that some Reddit users have discovered. However, this method offers no guarantee that it'll work. That said, you can try to follow these steps to get your AI companion back in Sons of the Forest:

You have to navigate to this directory: %AppData%/LocalLow/Endnight/SonsOfTheForest/Saves/yoursteamid/Multiplayer/Singleplayer/yoursaveid Once there, you have to locate the file called GameStateSaveData.json. Open the file on Notepad and look for the line "IsRobbyDead" Change the value over there from True to False and save the file.

There is a chance that this will bring Kelvin back if you accidentally kill him in Sons of the Forest.

How to give Kelvin items in Sons of the Forest

You can give Kelvin items to keep or hold on to by pressing the Interact button (Default, E). However, this feature comes with a limitation, as you cannot give him any food. This might seem strange because the man drinks water on his own (without any help from you), but that is probably a good thing as it means more resources for you.

You also cannot give Kelvin weapons as he is unable to fight after losing his capacity to hear after the crash landing. You would be better off having him stay back in the camp and run errands from time to time.

Kelvin might get stuck in places at times, such as inside water bodies or even the campfire. In this case, it is advisable to simply load up the last saved state or restart the game. These glitches and errors should be ironed out with upcoming patches, as this is only a pre-release version of the game.

