How to get Virginia (3-legged lady) as companion in Sons of the Forest

Looking to befriend the peculiar yet dependable Virginia in Sons of the Forest? While the highly anticipated The Forest sequel includes multiple similarities with its predecessor, it also includes new features, one of which is AI companions who will make solo journeying on the spooky island a tad easier.

The latest title from Endtime Games has gained popularity owing to its satisfying graphical design and hair-raising scenes. Players can team up with friends to tackle jumpscares and survive the forest. However, bold-hearted horror fans would want to take on the challenge without help.

With that said, it can be difficult to fight atrocious monsters infesting the forest without some help. Fortunately, Endtime Games has added a couple of virtual characters - Virginia and Kevin - who provide unconditional support to players in need.

Virginia is a three-legged, three-armed lady who fights alongside players and helps them explore the forest and gather items. The next section demonstrates the process of helping players approach Virginia and earn her trust to become their companion.

How to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest

Players will have to wait for Virginia to approach them in Sons of the Forest to befriend her. Virginia will try to initiate a friendship within the first few days. However, any aggressive move from the player towards her will drive her away.

During the first few days on the island, players may see Virginia observing them from a distance. Make sure not to approach her in such a case. She is extremely timid, and players who try to attack or approach her will compel her to run away.

The trick is to allow her to come close, and when she does so, press the “G” key to put down any weapon or item. Continue to ignore her - be sure not to do anything that may scare her away.

When ready, Virginia will try to interact and give the player a gift, meaning she’s ready to become a companion in Sons of the Forest. You can befriend her regardless of whether you are playing solo or with friends.

Virginia’s three-armed characteristic can make her a strong fighter against cannibals in the game. She can hold two weapons and be a strong sidekick in battles against mutants. Virginia can also help players explore every part of the mysterious forest and find food, water, and other useful items.

Unlike Kevin in Sons of the Forest, Virginia will not take orders. There’s no need to offer Virginia any food. She is an independent helper and will approach you frequently with plants and small animals. Virginia will only accept a weapon or a GPS tracker when befriended. She may also accept a change of clothes if you find a different outfit for her.

While she may seem immune to vulnerabilities, Virginia can be downed in a fight against enemies and require a revival. However, note that she cannot be healed when standing. Protect her and help her get up when she's down. You will permanently lose her in Sons of the Forest if she dies.

