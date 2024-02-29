How to easily complete A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of Tifa’s first sidequests, and it also teaches you one of the game’s many bits of side content: Queen’s Blood. This card/board game hybrid is interesting, and for some players, this could feel like an incredibly challenging sidequest to complete, especially in the early game. You can come back and complete it later if you’d like, but I’d like to highlight something very important from my personal experience.

You do not need to build a fancy deck to complete this sidequest. A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be bested using the default deck. It took me some time to really learn a strategy that worked for me, so you may have to experiment a bit. I’ll let you know what I did for each encounter, though.

Disclaimer: This features minor spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chapter 2.

Steps to complete A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak with the Bartender and beat him in a game of Queen’s Blood

Just use the basic deck, it works well enough (Image via Square Enix)

A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be taken on once you return to Kalm. It can be picked up at the same time as you get the sidequest Lifeline in Peril for Barret. Head over to the bar when you’re ready, and Vash, the Bartender will tell you about his problem. He’s been fleeced by someone out of a rare card: Chocobo & Moogle. However, before you can go battle the other Queen’s Blood player, you have to beat him first.

It’s important to understand that you won’t always take all three lanes in Queen’s Blood. I tend to give up one lane and focus on the others. Since this is a strategy game, and you can’t guarantee what you start with in your hand, I’ll give some basic tips for A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Ideally, you want to start with cards like Queen Bee, J-Unit Sweeper, and 1-2 Security Officer cards. Queen Bee in the top left, J-Unit Sweeper in the middle, and use cards like Grasslands Wolf and Security Officer down the middle.

2) Find Virgil at the Clock Tower and defeat him in a game of Queen’s Blood

This was the end of the match versus Virgil (Image via Square Enix)

Upon besting Vash, you’ll go to the nearby Clock Tower and challenge Virgil to a game of Queen’s Blood. His deck is slightly better, but the same strategy will see you through until the end.

For Virgil, I wound up with Queen Bee in the top left, Elphadunk in the bottom left, and J-Unit Sweeper in the middle. Then I put my wolves in the bottom lane with Elphadunk and threw my Security Officers in the Middle. The above screenshot is what my board looked like.

Unfortunately, you have one more battle to complete for A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You need to leave Kalm and head to the card shop out in the Grasslands. That store owner has the card you need.

3) Head to Thorin’s Card Shop and win back the card through a game of Queen’s Blood

Head here, and get ready to duel! (Image via Square Enix)

Head to the above location to deal with Thorin, and get back the card to wrap up A Rare Card Lost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, he’s got the best deck you’ve played against so far. To beat him, I had the following cards in my starting hand:

Security Officer

Levrikon

Mu

Mu

Queen Bee

As you can see, the goal is to push so he can't play any cards (Image via Square Enix)

I put Security Officer in the top left, and Mu right under it in the middle. This gave me a two-slot I could put on top, but instead, I put Levrikon on the bottom left. Next was the J-Unit Sweeper on top and Elphadunk in center.

My general strategy is to push forward as hard as possible on two lanes. The goal is to completely lock an opponent out of placing cards in one to two lanes, so you’re free to rack up points. When you’ve finally bested him, retrieve the card and head back to Kalm.

4) Return to Vash and give the Chocobo & Moogle card back

Claim your rewards and move on (Image via Square Enix)

When you try to give the card back to Vash the Bartender, he’ll thank you but decide it has a better home with you than it did with him. This is a nice sentiment, and Tifa gets some time in the spotlight. If you’re going to take Tifa on a date later in the game, you need to complete this and other side quests to ensure it. You also gain the following rewards for this sidequest:

Card 107: Chocobo & Moogle

10 Party EXP

400 EXP

Relationship change with Tifa

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on February 29, 2024. You can read our full, in-depth review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth here.