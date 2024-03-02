How to beat Bahamut Arisen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Bahamut Arisen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a relatively simple combat pattern, but don’t be lured into thinking it will be easy. Even on the lowest difficulty, this boss can completely overwhelm the player with damage if they don’t pay attention to what he can do. This boss may also look familiar to fans of the original PlayStation title: this is Neo Bahamut, the second of the three Bahamut summons FF7 had to offer.

This enemy can deal incredible damage, so bring a balanced party to this virtual reality encounter. Below, we’ll highlight a general strategy to overcome it so that you can claim the Bahamut Arisen Materia in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth for your likely growing collection of magical orbs.

Tips for beating Bahamut Arisen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

All Divine Intel locations for Bahamut Arisen (Image via Square Enix)

Before fighting Bahamut Arisen, like all other summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you should explore the Cosmo Canyon region and unlock the Divine Intel. In addition to giving you the option to weaken the boss, this also gives you the full range of the Materia’s powers upon unlocking. Like the Phoenix boss earlier in the game, this foe can be devastating if you aren’t prepared.

Bahamut Arisen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is definitely a powerful summon, and there’s nothing wrong with coming back to this fight later if you aren’t ready. After all, it has no weaknesses and is immune to all status ailments. I highly recommend having a balanced team, preferably with characters that have restorative Materia available. Auto-Cast+Heal or Magnify+Heal; either combo is great in this case.

Assess information for Bahamut Arisen (Image via Square Enix)

This boss fight is a test to see how good you are at using Synergy Skills and Synergy Abilities. That’s because Bahamut Arisen’s attacks scatter particles around the arena that attach to players. However, if you use Synergy Abilities/Skills found in the Folio System in FF7 Rebirth, you pressure the boss. These Particles explode after a few moments due to Bahamut’s Gather Particles, so it’s key to land Synergy attacks when you’re afflicted.

This also gets rid of the Particles, so you won’t take damage. In my experience, the smartest way to fight is to use these at any opportunity. You’ll take less damage and pressure the boss. It has devastating attacks, like its melee Soaring Slash and Whirlwind Slash, which can be stopped by breaking its wings.

It's so important to use your Synergy skills so you can keep the pressure on Neo Bahamut (Image via Square Enix)

Honestly, attacking Bahamut Arisen’s wings didn’t feel worth it in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Instead, stay out of range and worry more about dodging Umbral Bombardment, Laser Raze, and his Flame Breath attacks. Stay mobile, keep applying pressure, and this boss will ultimately go down without much of a fuss.

