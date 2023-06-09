How to easily counter Ken in Street Fighter 6

Ken Masters has been a staple of the Street Fighter series since its first entry, and he's included on Street Fighter 6's roster as well. Initially known as a clone of Ryu, this character has made a name for himself with his own combat style and unique moveset. These two entities share some similarities. However, Ken has shed the identity of being a mere copy of Ryu.

He has a hard-hitting, fast-paced offense, while the other character in question comes with a more well-rounded combat style. If you're struggling to beat Ken in Street Fighter 6, here is a guide for you.

How to beat Ken in Street Fighter 6

Ken's gameplay style requires gamers to get in his enemy's face early on and keep them under constant pressure. His aggressive traits make him a good rushdown character capable of using hard-hitting regular attacks and combos that can be followed up with deadly special moves.

Ken will have a huge advantage if he is given the opportunity to push his opponent. With his moveset, he's also capable of not offering foes any breathing room. To capitalize on his gameplay style, Street Fighter 6's Ken comes with several attacks that move him forward. These can be quickly followed up with powerful punches or kicks that lead to devastating combos.

The best way to counter his playstyle is to maintain a healthy distance from him. Characters with far-reaching regular attacks and pokes make it difficult for Ken to execute any kind of move and will quickly neutralize his strengths. Creating space between you and him as early on in the fight as possible will give you an advantage against him in Street Fighter 6 that will help you beat Masters.

Characters who can counter Ken effectively

Picking a character with a moveset that has plenty of long-range pokes and projectiles is vital to countering Ken's playstyle. Fighters who can be characterized as zoners — like JP, Dhalsim, and Guile — have attacks that can negate Ken's strengths.

Dhalsim has the farthest-reaching regular attacks among all SF6 characters, and his flame-based projectile is certainly effective against Ken. Meanwhile, JP's pokes aren't that good in ranged combat. However, they still have a longer reach than Ken's moves. However, JP's various unique projectiles will be the backbone of his defense.

Lastly, Guile has great moves to counter characters who like to jump a lot, including his Flash Kicks. Even though his projectiles need to be charged to reach their full power, a perfectly timed one will disrupt Ken's attempt to get close.

Learning Street Fighter 6's Drive Reversal mechanic is also useful in countering this character in case he is able to launch a close-ranged assault, so taking some time to learn the new Drive mechanics is certainly worth it.

