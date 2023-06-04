How to easily counter Lily in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 arrived with a total of six new combatants on its roster. Among these fresh-faced arrivals is Lily, a character who is small in stature but boasts a lot of fight in her. Capable of holding her own against anyone and giving them a good challenge, she must not be underestimated. Lily is equipped with a pair of massive clubs that give her good reach and powerful grapples to use against foes should they get close.

Overall, she is a formidable character on the Street Fighter 6 roster who can inflict a lot of damage if not countered properly.

Countering Lily in Street Fighter 6

Lily is considered a grappler. For those unfamiliar with this term, this means her character specializes in using grabs and throws to knock her opponent around the arena. Lily is also able to manipulate the wind to power her attacks and give her mobility to get close to opponents and execute grappling maneuvers.

It is important to note that she is also capable of dealing damage at mid-range, thanks to her pair of clubs. She is a multi-dimensional character who can break defenses down at mid-range before swooping in for a grapple.

Grapplers also tend to excel at reading and countering enemy movements, so change up your attacks and combos. Becoming predictable could allow Lily to create openings that will end fights quickly.

Make sure you pick characters who can deal damage from long distances.

Choosing the right character

To counter her, you must use characters that can keep their opponents at bay and cause some damage, even at great distances. Characters with reliable projectile moves and long-range regular attacks are perfect for taking down Lily.

Characters like Dhalsim, Guile, and fellow new arrival JP can keep Lily within striking distance while preventing her from doing too much damage. They each have various long-range regular attacks and reliable projectiles that will keep her from getting close enough to use her clubs and coming within grappling range.

