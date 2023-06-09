How to easily counter Luke in Street Fighter 6

Luke is a prominent character in Street Fighter 6, seeing as how he is the person on the game's cover and how he serves as your character's coach in World Tour mode. While not necessarily new, he is still a relatively fresh addition to the roster, being added as the final DLC character in Street Fighter 5. Interestingly, Luke feels like he is to Street Fighter 6 what Ryu was to the older titles.

His moves may look different, but he has plenty of similarities to Ryu. Of course he isn't an exact 1:1 copy and still has plenty of traits that make him his own unique character. Tactics that might work with Ryu will not always work against Luke.

Getting to know Luke in Street Fighter 6

Luke is very well-rounded Street Fighter 6 character. As a jack-of-all-trades type of fighter, he doesn't really excel at one thing but he does everything very well, which is what makes him difficult to counter. He has a reliable projectile that he can fire off in an instant, a counter against jump-ins, and a special that lets him corner his opponents.

There really isn't a gimmick or a single tactic that can be used against Luke. The most effective way to counter him is to learn to read the tendencies of the person who is controlling him at the time that you are facing him. Basically, adapting a read-and-react type of playstyle works best when facing off against Luke.

Despite that, there are a few notable things about Luke that you will need to remember to counter him. His regular attacks and his pokes allow him to be effective in the mid-range area. He is mobile enough to keep up with all but the fastest Street Fighter 6 characters, and his defense is solid enough that you can't just rush in, lest you get countered.

Additionally, his regular attacks that move him forward when he is executing them give him good control of the ground or of the space in between the two fighters. Picking characters who can answer anything Luke throws their way is the first step to effectively stopping him in his tracks.

Choosing the right character to counter Luke in Street Fighter 6

An interesting way of countering Luke is to fight fire with fire and to pick Ryu in Street Fighter 6. Since the latter can pretty much handle anything that is thrown his way similar to Luke, a fight between the two will come down to who can adapt better.

Blank is another character who might be able to easily counter Luke in Street Fighter 6. He has great mobility and a diverse skill set that allows him to have an answer to pretty much anything thrown his way. Furthermore, his offensive skillset is quite diverse, which could allow him to find a crack in Luke's defense and exploit it for victory.

