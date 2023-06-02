How to easily counter Zangief in Street Fighter 6

With the recent release of Street Fighter 6, ardent fans of the franchise are excited to get back and play as their favorite characters. There is a good mix of new and returning figures, and Zangief is one imposing and indomitable fixture of the series. His size alone can be intimidating as he towers over most other characters in Street Fighter 6.

Those who have faced off against Zangief know that he can always deal high damage through his grappling ability.

Getting to know Zangief in Street Fighter 6

Zangief's offense relies on two aspects, getting close to his enemies to deal damage with strikes and his high-powered grapples. Aside from this, he also has great potential as a defensive character due to his counters. Upon reading your movements, Zangief can absolutely destroy you in a fight.

Thankfully, he has a glaring weakness which is his speed. His lack of mobility can be exploited in fights. Remain mobile and take a few steps back when he's about to dish out a few moves. Jump in for an attack as he is moving towards you, and then create space again to prevent getting grappled.

Since he relies on predicting and countering enemy movements, avoid repeatedly using the same combos or attacks. Mix up your high and low attacks and save some of your other tricks for later in the fight. Ensure he can never read your movements, and you will neutralize one of his greatest strengths.

Lastly, be careful when throwing a fireball or other projectile-based attacks, as he can deflect it and cause notable damage.

Who is the right character to counter Zangief?

Speed is your ally when going up against the gargantuan Zangief. Street Fighter 6 characters with high mobility and quick-hitting attacks are perfect against him.

Characters like Ken, Cammy, and Chun-Li are great due to their mobility and focus on swift and unpredictable movements. These characters get in their opponents' faces very quickly and control the pace of the match. Since Zangief lacks the speed to keep up, he will surely struggle against these characters.

Fight as or against Zangief in Street Fighter 6, now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

