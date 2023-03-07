How to easily craft Bone Chandelier in Sons of the Forest

Acquiring resources and crafting new items is one of the core gameplay mechanics of Sons of the Forest, allowing you to survive longer on the island. There are many threats to your life in the game, with the list of hazards including mutants, cannibals, and extreme weather conditions.

Hence, to survive longer, you will be required to collect resources and use them to craft some of the most essential in-game items. However, there are times when you might just look to make something ornamental to give your shelter an esthetic appeal.

One such craftable ornament is the Bone Chandelier, which many in the community consider a must-have for shelter decorations. However, it’s not that easy to craft, and many players seem to struggle to obtain it.

This guide will go over some of the things you need to do to get your hands on Bone Chandeliers in Sons of the Forest.

Crafting Bone Chandeliers in Sons of the Forest

To be able to craft Bone Chandeliers in Sons of the Forest, a few things are required. The first is to acquire some bones and skulls. While there is no easy way to obtain these, it will not be palatable for many in the community.

To get the bones and skills, you must first kill an enemy and then carry their body to a fireplace. Upon placing it there, the body will start to burn, and after a while, all you will be left with are ashes. Upon interacting with it, you will be able to obtain bones and skulls.

However, to make the Bone Chandelier, one single body will not do, as you will need nine skulls and 19 bones. Hence, you might have to go out on a homicidal spree if the object is something you truly want to decorate your base with.

Once you have the required amount of resources, you will then need to open up the Crafting book and go to “Furniture,” where you will find the option to craft the Bone Chandelier.

Upon selecting it, an outline will appear, and you will need to select a location where the game will allow you to place it. You will be unable to place the crafted items anywhere you want in Sons of the Forest, especially in enclosed areas like shelters and bases.

If there is not enough room for a chandelier, the outline will appear red. Find a spot where the outline will be white, and then you can click on the Left Mouse Button to place it, and then with each click, a new material will be added to the item to complete it.

After adding all the materials, the chandelier will light up, and you will have a new decoration to add to your base. Additionally, you can even use the Q and R button to rotate crafted items in Sons of the Forest, so do use that to find the right angle and location for the chandelier in your base.

