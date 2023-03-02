All Sons of the Forest item IDs explored

Sons of the Forest has been one of the more brutal survival horror games in recent months, as the game does not like holding the player's hands when making them survive in the hostile forest.

With cannibals, mutants, and harsh weather to fight, the best use of one's resources is vital to surviving longer in the game.

However, obtaining resources too is a monumental task in Sons of the Forest. Players can use item IDs on console commands to spawn items in the game. It offers this sort of special exploit, making it significantly easier for those struggling quite a bit to complete the title.

The following list will cover all the items in Sons of the Forest and their IDs that you can use in the game's console command.

Complete Sons of the Forest Item IDs

Here is a list of all the items and their IDs in Sons of the Forest:

Alcohol

414

Aloe Vera

451

Air Canister

469

Backpack

402

Battery

527

Blueprint Book

552

Bone Armor

494

Buckshot (Shotgun ammo)

364

Canned Food

434

Cash

496

Chainsaw

394

Cloth

415

Cooking Pot

517

Crafted Spear

474

Creepy Armo

593

Cross

468

Crossbow

365

Crossbow Bolt

368

Duct Tape

419

Emergency Pack

483

Energy Drink

439

Energy Bar

441

Energy Mix

461

Energy Mix +

462

Feather

479

Fish

436

Flare

440

Flashlight

471

Flask

426

Food Tray

512

Frag Grenade

381

Golden Armour

572

GPS Locator

529

GPS Tracker

412

Grab Bag

351

Grappling Hook

560

Guest Keycard

526

Guide Book

589

Health Mix

455

Health Mix +

456

Hide Armor

519

Knife

380

Leaf

484

Leaf Armor

473

Loot Pouch

508

Log

78

Medium Rock

506

Modern Arrow

373

Molotovs

388

MRE snack Rations

438

Noodles

421

Pistol

355

Pistol ammo

362

Pistol Silencer

374

Plasma Lighter

413

Printer Arrow

618

Printer Resin

390

Radio

590

Raw Meat

433

Rebreather

444

Revolver

386

Rock

393

Rope

403

Rope Gun

522

Severed Arm

480

Severed Leg

481

Shotgun

358

Skin Pouch

508

Skull

430

Sled

428

Slug (Shotgun ammo)

363

Small Rock

476

Stick

392

Stone Arrow

507

Stun Gun

353

Stun Gun Ammo

369

Swimsuit

619

Tactical Axe

379

Tarp

504

Tech Armor

554

Tech Mesh

553

Torch

503

Turtle Shell

506

Walkie Talkie

486

Wristwatch

410

Zipline Rope

523

Before using the Item IDs on their console command, players must remember that entering a code incorrectly might cause them to lose all their saves in Sons of the Forest. Hence, it's highly recommended that they make several manual backups of their saved files before using the IDs through the exploit.

