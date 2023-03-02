Create

All Sons of the Forest item IDs explored

Complete Sons of the Forest Item IDs(Image via Sons of the Forest)

Sons of the Forest has been one of the more brutal survival horror games in recent months, as the game does not like holding the player's hands when making them survive in the hostile forest.

With cannibals, mutants, and harsh weather to fight, the best use of one's resources is vital to surviving longer in the game.

However, obtaining resources too is a monumental task in Sons of the Forest. Players can use item IDs on console commands to spawn items in the game. It offers this sort of special exploit, making it significantly easier for those struggling quite a bit to complete the title.

The following list will cover all the items in Sons of the Forest and their IDs that you can use in the game's console command.

Complete Sons of the Forest Item IDs

Here is a list of all the items and their IDs in Sons of the Forest:

Alcohol

  • 414

Aloe Vera

  • 451

Air Canister

  • 469

Backpack

  • 402

Battery

  • 527

Blueprint Book

  • 552

Bone Armor

  • 494

Buckshot (Shotgun ammo)

  • 364

Canned Food

  • 434

Cash

  • 496

Chainsaw

  • 394

Cloth

  • 415

Cooking Pot

  • 517

Crafted Spear

  • 474

Creepy Armo

  • 593

Cross

  • 468

Crossbow

  • 365

Crossbow Bolt

  • 368

Duct Tape

  • 419

Emergency Pack

  • 483

Energy Drink

  • 439

Energy Bar

  • 441

Energy Mix

  • 461

Energy Mix +

  • 462

Feather

  • 479

Fish

  • 436

Flare

  • 440

Flashlight

  • 471

Flask

  • 426

Food Tray

  • 512

Frag Grenade

  • 381

Golden Armour

  • 572

GPS Locator

  • 529

GPS Tracker

  • 412

Grab Bag

  • 351

Grappling Hook

  • 560

Guest Keycard

  • 526

Guide Book

  • 589

Health Mix

  • 455

Health Mix +

  • 456

Hide Armor

  • 519

Knife

  • 380

Leaf

  • 484

Leaf Armor

  • 473

Loot Pouch

  • 508

Log

  • 78

Medium Rock

  • 506

Modern Arrow

  • 373

Molotovs

  • 388

MRE snack Rations

  • 438

Noodles

  • 421

Pistol

  • 355
Pistol ammo

  • 362

Pistol Silencer

  • 374

Plasma Lighter

  • 413

Printer Arrow

  • 618

Printer Resin

  • 390

Radio

  • 590

Raw Meat

  • 433

Rebreather

  • 444

Revolver

  • 386

Rock

  • 393

Rope

  • 403

Rope Gun

  • 522

Severed Arm

  • 480

Severed Leg

  • 481

Shotgun

  • 358

Skin Pouch

  • 508

Skull

  • 430

Sled

  • 428

Slug (Shotgun ammo)

  • 363

Small Rock

  • 476

Stick

  • 392

Stone Arrow

  • 507

Stun Gun

  • 353

Stun Gun Ammo

  • 369

Swimsuit

  • 619

Tactical Axe

  • 379

Tarp

  • 504

Tech Armor

  • 554

Tech Mesh

  • 553

Torch

  • 503

Turtle Shell

  • 506

Walkie Talkie

  • 486

Wristwatch

  • 410

Zipline Rope

  • 523

Before using the Item IDs on their console command, players must remember that entering a code incorrectly might cause them to lose all their saves in Sons of the Forest. Hence, it's highly recommended that they make several manual backups of their saved files before using the IDs through the exploit.

