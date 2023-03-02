All Sons of the Forest item IDs explored

Sons of the Forest has been one of the more brutal survival horror games in recent months, as the game does not like holding the player's hands when making them survive in the hostile forest.
With cannibals, mutants, and harsh weather to fight, the best use of one's resources is vital to surviving longer in the game.
However, obtaining resources too is a monumental task in Sons of the Forest. Players can use item IDs on console commands to spawn items in the game. It offers this sort of special exploit, making it significantly easier for those struggling quite a bit to complete the title.
The following list will cover all the items in Sons of the Forest and their IDs that you can use in the game's console command.
Complete Sons of the Forest Item IDs
Here is a list of all the items and their IDs in Sons of the Forest:
Alcohol
- 414
Aloe Vera
- 451
Air Canister
- 469
Backpack
- 402
Battery
- 527
Blueprint Book
- 552
Bone Armor
- 494
Buckshot (Shotgun ammo)
- 364
Canned Food
- 434
Cash
- 496
Chainsaw
- 394
Cloth
- 415
Cooking Pot
- 517
Crafted Spear
- 474
Creepy Armo
- 593
Cross
- 468
Crossbow
- 365
Crossbow Bolt
- 368
Duct Tape
- 419
Emergency Pack
- 483
Energy Drink
- 439
Energy Bar
- 441
Energy Mix
- 461
Energy Mix +
- 462
Feather
- 479
Fish
- 436
Flare
- 440
Flashlight
- 471
Flask
- 426
Food Tray
- 512
Frag Grenade
- 381
Golden Armour
- 572
GPS Locator
- 529
GPS Tracker
- 412
Grab Bag
- 351
Grappling Hook
- 560
Guest Keycard
- 526
Guide Book
- 589
Health Mix
- 455
Health Mix +
- 456
Hide Armor
- 519
Knife
- 380
Leaf
- 484
Leaf Armor
- 473
Loot Pouch
- 508
Log
- 78
Medium Rock
- 506
Modern Arrow
- 373
Molotovs
- 388
MRE snack Rations
- 438
Noodles
- 421
Pistol
- 355
Pistol ammo
- 362
Pistol Silencer
- 374
Plasma Lighter
- 413
Printer Arrow
- 618
Printer Resin
- 390
Radio
- 590
Raw Meat
- 433
Rebreather
- 444
Revolver
- 386
Rock
- 393
Rope
- 403
Rope Gun
- 522
Severed Arm
- 480
Severed Leg
- 481
Shotgun
- 358
Skin Pouch
- 508
Skull
- 430
Sled
- 428
Slug (Shotgun ammo)
- 363
Small Rock
- 476
Stick
- 392
Stone Arrow
- 507
Stun Gun
- 353
Stun Gun Ammo
- 369
Swimsuit
- 619
Tactical Axe
- 379
Tarp
- 504
Tech Armor
- 554
Tech Mesh
- 553
Torch
- 503
Turtle Shell
- 506
Walkie Talkie
- 486
Wristwatch
- 410
Zipline Rope
- 523
Before using the Item IDs on their console command, players must remember that entering a code incorrectly might cause them to lose all their saves in Sons of the Forest. Hence, it's highly recommended that they make several manual backups of their saved files before using the IDs through the exploit.