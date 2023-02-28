Where to locate and obtain Pajamas in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest presents a harsh world populated with mutants, cannibals, and vicious creatures who attack you on sight. You can collect various resources to craft shelter items and tools and find certain outfits, including Pajamas. They can be found in two bunkers: one in the northeast section of the map and the other in the northwestern area.

To access these areas, you will require a VIP Maintenance Keycard in the northeast region of the map. You will come across a golf cart, and upon digging the spot beside it (using a Shovel), you acquire a keycard by exploring the secret area hidden behind the hatch. After obtaining the keycard, you are free to access the bunkers.

Finding Pajamas in the bunker in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest comprises a few clothing items to wear and protect yourself from the island's dangers. You can find Pajamas in two VIP bunkers in the game. You may encounter enemies along the journey, so ensure you have the tools and weapons to defend yourself.

To find Pajamas in the northeast VIP bunker, use the following steps:

When you reach the vicinity of this bunker, you will notice a green pulse on your in-game GPS, which you must follow to reach the entrance. Swipe the keycard at the door and proceed inside. Alight the stairs until you reach a door on the left side. Progress through this area and then take the next set of stairs. You will come across a series of rooms. Enter the one with brown shelves. Keep your eyes on the right side of this room, and you will find an open wardrobe with pink-colored clothes. Interact with it using the E button, and the Pajamas are yours.

To find the Pajamas in the Northwestern VIP bunker, opt for the following pointers:

You will reach a pulsating green icon like the above bunker when you approach the area. It leads you to a small cave, and you will reach the main door once you progress deeper into a narrow corridor. Swipe the keycard to gain access to the bunker. This area resembles a gym or a nightclub, and you must keep walking until you notice an area with orange led lights. Head towards the end of that space, and you will find the Pajamas on the left wooden shelf.

Sons of the Forest features a day-night cycle and seasons like Winter, Summer, Fall, and Spring. Therefore, it would be best if you were on the lookout to keep yourself warm and fed. Feel free to refer to this guide on getting water during winter.

You can find Pajamas in the bunkers denoted above (Image via Mapgenie.io)

Alternatively, you can collect Sticks in the game and make an elemental fire to keep yourself warm and cook food. The game also comprises NPC companions like Kelvin and Virginia, who assist you in various activities, thereby eliminating the monotony of resource gathering.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to 2014's popular survival horror game The Forest. This game transports you to a world populated with cannibals and tasks you with tracking a missing person. It would be best to leverage gameplay mechanics like building, crafting tools, and managing hunger/thirst to progress in the game.

The game's map size is significantly larger than its predecessor, and you can sink hours in the game by gathering resources and building your haven. Your shelter is prone to damage, so repair your house regularly.

You can hunt creatures and lay down Animal Traps to capture rabbits, turtles, and other smaller animals. Construct them near your base to avoid facing enemies on your resource-gathering trips.

Sons of the Forest has gained popularity exponentially since its release last week, and you can delve into it if you admire the survival gameplay elements. Despite its positive reception, the game is marred by technical issues such as players stuck on loading screens, multiplayer not working, etc.

