Where to get water during Winter in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest not only involves fighting enemies but also requires you to endure hunger and thirst. You must proactively collect drinking water from various water bodies like lakes and rivers. However, the game features a season system, and acquiring water becomes difficult in winter.

One of the best alternatives is to create a Flask using a 3D printer and store water once you come across a water body. In winter, only static water bodies like lakes are frozen, so you can still search for streams and rivers with running water and directly consume water.

Best ways to obtain water during harsh winters in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest takes you to a remote island populated with threats like cannibals, mutants, and aggressive animals. You will even have to fight hunger and thirst to survive this harsh world. Obtaining water becomes a tad bit difficult during the winter season in the game. However, you can proactively craft a Flask and have a handy storage option for water.

To create the Flask, you will need to first find a 3D Printer room. Feel free to refer to this comprehensive guide to locate and obtain the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest. Once you find it, you can interact with it by pressing the E button on your keyboard. Navigate to the Flask option with the R button, and printing it requires 100 ml of Resins.

Resin is scattered around in enemy camps, caves, and other locations. There is a slight chance of finding it in the game's starting area near the helicopter crash site. Apart from Flask, you can use the 3D Printer to craft Arrows, Grappling Hook, Mask, and other items.

If you wish to skip the above method, you can still resort to the usual water collection from rivers in winter. Refer to the in-game GPS and find blue patches that denote the water bodies' location. Travel to these areas and check if they are frozen or not. Most players have noticed that only static water bodies like lakes and ponds get frozen during the winter season.

Collecting water is not a big hassle during other seasons of the game. Feel free to read this guide on how you can easily find drinking water in the game. Apart from drinking, you must keep your character well-fed with cooked food.

During winter, you must also focus on keeping warm. This can be done by making a basic fire using Sticks and a Lighter. Sticks are a common resource and can be obtained by chopping down small bushes and shrubs. You possess the Lighter from the early parts of the game.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest features a healthy amount of weapons like Pistols, Shotguns, Crossbows, and Molotov Cocktails. Assigning some weapons and healing items to your backpack is ideal, which helps you switch between them quickly. The game doesn't provide a traditional weapon switch function to add realism to combat scenarios.

The game introduces AI companions like Kelvin and Virginia, who assist you in collecting resources and combat, respectively. Kelvin is prone to hunger, so it is wise to craft a Drying Rack in his vicinity. Virginia, on the other hand, is immune to hunger, but you cannot command her.

You can delve into this survival game solo or tag along with your friends in co-op and multiplayer. However, the game is plagued with certain technical issues, like players being stuck on the loading screen and multiplayer not working. Despite these drawbacks, the game servers are populated with many survival game fans.

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the much acclaimed The Forest, released in 2014. This title is only available on PC via Steam. It remains to be seen whether Endnight Games will bring this survival horror title to the current-gen consoles in the future.

