How to easily craft a doorway/ gate in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a thrilling horror survivor where crafting plays a key role. One such gameplay mechanic is to build yourself a home or a fortress to defend against numerous intruders.

The game has a pretty free-flowing crafting system that lets players place stones, logs, and other objects anywhere they want.

However, constructing a gate in Sons of the Forest isn’t that simple since the game does not provide a precise recipe for crafting them. This guide will assist you in learning how to create doorways and gates in Sons of the Forest.

Step-by-step guide on how to build a gate in Sons of the Forest

One of the essential components of a strong shelter is a sturdy gate or doorway that keeps intruders out while allowing you to move in and out of your base hassle-free. Here’s how to craft one with ease:

Step 1: Build a wall

First and foremost, make sure that you have built a wall around your home. If you haven’t, start crafting a wall around your base by stacking six horizontal logs on top of each other.

Step 2: Create a frame for the door

To build a frame, get close to the wall with your Axe (Image via Endnight Games)

Once the wall is built, approach it with your axe. This will cause red lines to appear on the logs, as shown in the picture above.

Look for the red lines around the center of the logs and hold the left mouse button to cut out the center portions of the first five logs, leaving the top log intact.

This will form a door frame. After this, you can proceed to construct the door itself.

Step 3: Construct the door/ gate

Wait for the white vertical lines to appear on the door frame (Image via Endnight Games)

Now, to craft the door itself, you will need two logs. Once you have them, bring them to the doorway you created.

While facing the doorway, you will notice a vertical line that appears, separating the door frame. Click the left mouse button to split one of the logs and place it in the doorway, then repeat the process with the other log to complete the door.

If you prefer, you can split the logs beforehand by using your axe to hit them while they are on the ground.

Crafting gates in Sons of the Forest works similarly. The only difference is that you use small or large logs depending on the size of the wall you are constructing.

As mentioned earlier, there is no fixed blueprint for building a door or gateway in Sons of the Forest, like crafting fire. So, the steps mentioned above can help you carry along in your endeavor. Keep checking back with us for build guides, mission walkthroughs, boss fight guides, and more.

Sequel to the 2014 horror title The Forest, Sons of the Forest was released on February 23, 2023, and you can download the game from the Steam App Store.

