How to easily craft a roof without a central beam in Sons of the Forest 

Sons of the Forest is teeming with important crafting aspects, from building a safe base for warding off intruders to gathering resources and food.

A crucial aspect of the latest survival horror is building a safe base with a strong, sturdy roof. In this feature, we will walk you through all the necessary steps to create a roof without a center beam in Sons of the Forest.

How to build a roof in Sons of the Forest?

You’ll have to collect plenty of logs to build a rooftop (Image via Endnight Games)

Building a roof is crucial in the Sons of the Forest to protect yourself from the many dangers in the wild. One way to build a roof is to support the home with pillars made of logs.

However, your home might look cluttered with too many pillars. There is another way of holding a roof without central beams. But to achieve that, you’d have to build yourself a roof with the support of pillars first.

This requires plenty of logs, 25 to be precise. So, before embarking on this endeavor, be prepared for some grind with your Axe.

Here’s a complete list of the materials required to make the roof:

Four logs for the base.

Five logs for the floor and roof (All five need to be cut in half, making them into 10 logs).

Four logs for pillars.

Four logs to connect the pillars.

Follow the steps below to build a roof once all the necessary resources have been procured.

Place four logs on the ground, and connect them to make a square.

Chop five logs into half, and place five of them inside the square to make the floor.

Erect and place four logs on each corner of the enclosed square.

Connect the top end of all four erect logs by placing the logs horizontally to make yet another square.

Remember the five chopped logs to make the floor? To complete your roof, you must place the remaining half on top of the horizontally placed logs.

How to craft a roof without center beam?

Get close to the beam you want to remove, and press the C button (Image via Endnight Games)

Now, to build a roof without the center beam, follow the same procedure mentioned above and create one using four connected bases. You’ll have to save quite a few logs to complete this process.

Once all four bases are connected, you must remove the center beam by pressing the C button when prompted. This will give you a roof without the center beam in Sons of the Forest.

This wraps up our guide on how to craft a roof without a center beam in Sons of the Forest.

