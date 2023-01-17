One Piece Odyssey is an open-world JRPG (Japanese Role Playing Game) by Bandai Namco based on the most beloved anime. Players can partake in various activities in the vast open world of One Piece Odyssey, which is faithfully adapted from One Piece anime and manga. The art style, combat, and characters are all true to their roots, and the robust gameplay adds to the game’s merits.

In One Piece Odyssey, players can come across various enemies they know and love from the anime. The story follows a pattern familiar to the arcs in the anime but with certain twists to keep the experience fresh. One such story arc is when players encounter Captain Tomack in Marineford. To be precise, players must reach Chapter 6 The Paramount War, to face Captain Tomack.

Defeating Captain Tomack in One Piece Odyssey

You will encounter Captain Tomack during the Paramount War section of Chapter 6. The Marineford War is ongoing. The precursor to this war is the capture of Ace, Luffy’s brother. This is a large-scale battle, and you will face multiple waves of enemies and characters.

General Tomack interrupts your fight with Kizaru, who flees mid-battle. Tomack is allied with the Marines and is a brute sent into battle to slow down the Straw Hats. Despite not being a mainstream boss battle, the fight can be challenging since he has a big health bar and has several other marines and an officer on his side.

Tomack has three attack types. His primary attack is one axe swing with little to moderate damage. His second type of attack is Wild Heavy Swing. This swing damages two of your party members and induces a fainting status effect. His ultimate attack is Ultra Megaton Break. This is a highly damaging slam that hammers down a single party member.

This attack does a lot of damage. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Marines have a basic attack. The ones with swords swing it once on any one of your party members. Those with guns can shoot and cause negligible damage. Some of their attacks can render your companions unconscious, so keep that in mind.

Use Sanji’s Premier Hache to deal damage to two opponents. His Veau Shot is also potent against Tomack. Combine this with Zorro’s Three thousand worlds to get rid of the mariners early on in the battle so you can solely focus on dealing with Tomack. Zorro’s 108 Pound Phoenix is the best skill you can use as it not only deals tons of damage but applies a bleeding effect on Tomack.

Zorro's 108 Pound Pheonix skill deals maximum damage. (Image via Bandai Namco)

By this time in the game, you will also be able to equip Franky in your battle crew. If you use him, you must note that Tomack can resist his attacks- Franky Fire Ball and Franky Canon. Feel free to use his Coup De Vent skill though. You can even use his bond arts to dish out moderate damage.

For healing purposes, it would be great if you could horde the many cooked items in One Piece Odyssey. You can use these instead of having Chopper in your battle crew. This way, you can focus on aggressively mowing through the multiple enemy battles you will encounter in Marineford.

Heal using cooked items. (Image via Bandai Namco)

A cutscene is triggered immediately after defeating Captain Tomack. Luffy runs towards Marine HQ but is interrupted by Aokiji. This will be followed up with a major battle, so it is advisable to be selective with the healing items in the previous battles and use them sparingly.

One Piece Odyssey is eventually turning into a robust game with tons of substance that is alluring to both fans and newcomers to the series. Critics also have positive things to say about One Piece Odyssey. The game also has tons of content to be immersed in. Players who are fans of the anime will feel right at home as the game is technically adept with very few bugs and delivers on the value proposition front.

One Piece Odyssey features a lot of callbacks to the iconic moments from the anime and manga. Players can relive those moments with the help of Memoria. These are events based on the anime but with the same end result. One Piece Odyssey introduces certain variations to the story beats only while the major events stay faithful to the conclusions in anime and manga.

