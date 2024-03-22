You must overcome many tough enemies as the Arisen, and the Griffin in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one such foe. It will stand in the way of your adventures around the lands of Vermun and Battahl. However, Griffins are not common to encounter; this is made clear by how your pawns react anytime you run into one of them.

Because of their rarity, not a lot of people know how to tackle these beasts. As such, this article will show you how to easily defeat the Griffin in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to defeat a Griffin in Dragon's Dogma 2

Taking on the Griffin in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

The Griffin is a formidable foe, but the right advice and strategy can help you make short work of this enemy. Since it is strong in the air and on the ground, dealing with this adversary requires a balanced party. If you're facing this enemy in a squad of four, two people must focus on dealing melee attacks while the other two inflict damage from a distance.

Archers and Mages are extremely useful in dealing ranged damage. The former will attack the Griffin both on the ground and in the air. On the other hand, your Mage pawns can use fire elemental attacks to spook the beast — Griffins are terrified of fire.

Now, while your party is spread wide, and you're dealing damage to the beast from a distance, your melee members can close in on it to inflict some serious damage. If you have a Thief Vocation member in your party, they can climb on top of the Griffin to quickly slash away at its health bar.

Now, you'll want to be wary of the Griffin if it flies up into the air. When this happens, more often than not, it will swoop in for a quick attack. This can prove to be fatal. Griffins also have a grab attack, which can easily put you out of commission if you're unlucky enough to get caught in it.

You can use Weapon Skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 to deal with aerial threats; the Airward Slash is an excellent choice for the Griffin fight.

You are now prepared to make short work of the Griffin in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

As long as you follow the strategy discussed above and stay vigilant throughout the fight, you will easily be able to defeat the creature. After you're through with the fight, make sure to loot the Griffin's body for some rare items.

