Harpies in Dragon's Dogma 2 are one of the most annoying enemies you'll encounter during the game's early hours. They don't hit especially hard, but they are airborne, which makes them extremely tough to deal with if you don't have long-range attacks. Moreover, Harpies can easily put your entire party to sleep, which makes them even more formidable.

However, these enemies are easy to deal with if you're equipped with the right tips. This article will show you how to easily defeat Harpies in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how you can easily defeat Harpies in Dragon's Dogma 2

Use long-range attacks to easily deal with Harpies in Dragon's Dogma 2. (Image via Capcom || X/@Sonnie_Slim)

As annoying as Harpies are, they aren't especially tough to deal with. Thankfully, the game offers several ways to take care of these enemies.

If you're playing with a melee character, be on the lookout for when the Harpies get in your range. Ever so often, these creatures will swoop low to the ground to try and pick you or your teammates and fly off. Be on the lookout for this and rush in when they swoop down.

If you're playing as an Archer or Sorcerer, there is no need for strategies. Simply whip out an attack that can do long-range damage and pummel the Harpies with it. A few shots should be enough to deal with the aerial threat.

However, you cannot take a casual approach while fighting Harpies in Dragon's Dogma 2. They use some nasty attacks that can easily wipe your whole team out. These creatures occasionally let out a song, which is donated by blue notes. This is a spell that can put you and your Pawns to sleep, leaving you vulnerable.

Look for vertical Weapon Skills to deal with Harpies as a melee character. (Image via Capcom)

However, it is donated by a blue area of effect, which makes it easy to dodge. It should also be noted that you can unlock Weapon Skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 to deal with Harpies. If you're playing as a Fighter, the Airward Slash is an excellent skill to have for such encounters. Thieves also have a skill called Ensnare, which can be used to bring Harpies closer to the ground.

You can also try to jump off a ledge to pounce on Harpies and take them out. Whatever you do, don't get caught up in their song and patiently wait for an opportunity to strike.

