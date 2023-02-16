How to easily defeat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a plethora of unique and challenging boss fights that will test your control and knowledge over the spells that you learn and unlock throughout your journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While most of the early-game bosses that you face are easy to beat, the same cannot be said about the ones that appear later on in the main storyline progression.

Additionally, there are a fair few bosses in Hogwarts Legacy that are hidden behind optional questlines as well as challenges called "Trials". The Trials, which are mandatory quests to progress the story, include some of the most challenging and enjoyable boss battles in Hogwarts Legacy. One such boss that's part of the Percival Rackham's Trial quest is the Pensieve Guardian.

The Pensieve Guardian is easily one of the most challenging bosses that you'll encounter in Hogwarts Legacy, with the boss being capable of depleting your entire health bar in a few hits. Furthermore, the Pensieve Guardian has a host of special attacks that it can use to either defend itself from your spells or deal heavy amounts of damage. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers.

How to beat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy

You'll first come across the Pensieve Guardian during the prologue section of the RPG. After learning the secrets of the Portkey and the power that it holds, your player character and Professor Fig will be ambushed by Ranrok, who demands that you hand over its secrets. However, he's stopped in his tracks by the Pensieve Guardian, giving your character and Fig enough time to escape to Hogwarts.

Once you progress through the storyline up to The Map Chamber questline, you'll gain access to Percival Rackham's Trial, which allows you to go toe-to-toe against the Pensieve Guardian. The trial features a series of difficult platforming as well as combat challenges, ending with a challenging boss encounter. Although the trials are difficult, completing them provides you with plenty of XP and unique rewards.

Considering that it's the final boss in Percival Rackham's Trial, the Pensieve Guardian is truly a force to be reckoned with. Fortunately, here are a few tips and strategies that you can use to easily defeat this Hogwarts Legacy boss:

The Pensieve Guardian has two phases, and mostly uses melee attacks using its greatsword to deal damage. Additionally, this boss has access to a few magical attacks, where it can fire a projectile that deals heavy damage.

In the first phase, the Guardian uses its sword to attack and mixes it up with a few area of effect attacks that are telegraphed by it slamming its foot on the ground.

Furthermore, the Guardian will fire projectiles in the form of orbs, which can be countered by using a spell with the same color as the orbs. Alternatively, if you fail to counter the orbs with a spell, you can simply dodge to avoid damage.

In the second phase, the guardian keeps all of his moves from the first phase, but adds a 'Wisp' projectile at the end of his normal attacks. As this deals a lot of damage, the best way to counter it is by dodging.

Ancient Magic can deal plenty of damage to this boss, but should only be used when there's a clear opening to attack.

It should be noted that the Guardian has a special move where it backs away momentarily and starts recovering health. You can interrupt this process by using Ancient Magic or high DPS spells on the boss.

The fight against the Pensieve Guardian is primarily drawn out by the boss' massive health pool. However, properly timing your dodges and cleverly using high DPS spells alongside Ancient Magic should help you defeat this boss with relative ease.

