One Piece Odyssey is Bandai Namco’s latest open-world JRPG (Japanese Role Playing Game) based on one of the world's most popular manga series, One Piece. In the game, players face intense boss battles, along with colorful and quirky enemies, and come across characters they know and love. The game even features niche characters like Pica, the officer of the Donquixote family.

Players face him in the Dressrosa arc in One Piece Odyssey. This is the second last chapter of the game, and players are usually equipped with all major skills and abilities by this stage.

Defeating giant officer Pica in One Piece Odyssey

You will face Pica traversing the New Royal Plateau region to reach the Royal Palace in One Piece Odyssey. After defeating Hakuba, you will have to make your way uphill. This is when you encounter Pica in a cutscene, who appears in a large mountain form. His intimidating appearance, however, is futile as soon as he speaks. His high-pitched voice appears funny to the Straw Hats.

The battle begins after the cutscene. Pica, however, disappears from the scene, and you are left to fight the Donquixote family thugs and a set of rock spikes appearing from the ground. Rock spikes aren't just static debris, though, as they drill into the ground and damage your party members.

Rock spikes are also enemies in the battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

You can use Nami’s Thunder Lance Tempo and Sanji’s Poele A Frire Spectre to deal moderate to high damage to multiple enemies. If using Zorro, opt for Black Rope Dragon Twister to chip away health from multiple foes. Use Luffy’s The Conqueror’s Haki, and you are set.

Sabo uses Flame Dragon King, a flame punch that inflicts more than 3000 damage points. Law resorts to his Gamma Knife attack, which significantly damages one opponent at a time. You should remember that Sabo and Law are not playable characters and attack on their own.

Sabo's Flame Dragon King attack (Image via Bandai Namco)

After defeating all the enemies, the second phase of the battle begins. Pica shows himself as a tall and muscular knight, with more enemies joining the battle alongside him. You can use the same strategy mentioned above, using area-of-effect attacks to eliminate the soldiers as soon as possible.

Pica has two attacks. The first is a normal punch that deals moderate damage. A warning pops up, saying Pica will hit you with a powerful attack in the next turn. The attack, called The Colossus Hammer, involves his titan form punching the ground. This deals a lot of damage to all your party members.

Pica's Colossus Hammer Punch (Image via Bandai Namco)

Use Sanji’s Bien Cuit Grill Shot to damage Pica and the remaining minions. Combine it with Nami's Thunderbolt Tempo, which simultaneously concentrates damage on up to three enemies. Once all enemies are defeated, you can use focused power attacks on Pica to deplete his health. Zorro’s Billion-Fold World Trichiliocosmis is an excellent skill to deliver about 8000 damage points.

However, when Pica’s health drops to below half, a few more enemies appear. You will then need to resort to crowd control area-of-effect tactics. Pica's health level is high, so it is best to have spare healing items or cooked recipes at your disposal. This can help you survive the battle without the need to switch characters. Once Pica is down, head on to the Royal Palace.

One Piece Odyssey is shaping up to be a success for Bandai Namco. Fans and critics agree that the game has achieved what it set out to do with flying colors. One Piece Odyssey includes all the aspects of anime and manga that fans expect and delivers crisp turn-based gameplay.

One Piece Odyssey features all the major story arcs and allows players to relive the manga's iconic moments. Players can do this via Memorias, which are constructs that teleport them to the story events and modifies some elements in it. Fans will be pleased that the conclusions to these retouched events stay faithful to the anime and manga endings.

