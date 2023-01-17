How to easily defeat Smoker (Marineford) in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey has a plethora of bosses for players to fight. In keeping with JRPG tradition, different arcs of the game present different foes.

First appearing in the Alabasta arc, 'Smoker' makes a return in the Marineford segment, where players will face off against him for the second and final time.

Here's how to take him down in One Piece Odyssey.

Players will have to face off against Smoker a second time in One Piece Odyssey's Marineford arc

The battle takes place amidst a raging war on the battlefield, which is a departure from most other boss fights in the RPG.

The first thing to note is that, due to narrative reasons, Luffy will not be available during the battle. He goes ahead to get to Ace, so the other Straw Hat members take it upon themselves to bring the villain to justice.

Unlike the previous fight in One Piece Odyssey's Alabasta arc, Smoker does not have Tashigi at his side, so that should make things easier. However, players will still have to deal with a bunch of his sailor minions.

Since Smoker is a 'Power' class foe, characters that specialize in Technique will do well against him. So Robin is a good pick for this fight.

Speed characters, on the other hand, will work all right against him but will also take increased damage. However, his three minions will be Power, Speed and Technique users, so be sure to have varied setups in your party to deal with them.

Nami (Speed) is recommended as she can use her powerful Thunderbolt Tempo move that hits all enemies, while Chopper (Power) also hits Speed enemies hard, especially after using the Monster Point ability that makes him stronger.

The first thing to do would be to get rid of the minions. Use your strongest moves against appropriately weak enemy types to take them out instantly, assuming you have enough TP. Let the Technique users focus on Smoker. Once that is done, the fight is fairly straightforward.

When it's time to focus on Smoker, dish out Technique TP skills. if running low on TP, use standard attacks to build it up.

Note that reinforcements can and will spawn once the minions are defeated, so it is best to take the boss out quickly instead of letting the fight drag out. If players find themselves struggling too much, there's nothing wrong with relying on consumables like food to boost stats. Go for those that boost Defense and Guts, especially. This, coupled with heavy-hitting skills, should make short work of the boss fight, and Smoker will be down in no time.

This should be followed by a cutscene where Kizaru, the main antagonist of the Marineford arc, steps onto the battlefield. Yes, that means another One Piece Odyssey boss fight, this time against the Marines' admiral.

Since players will be thrust into this second fight immediately after the cutscene, they will not get a momentary breather. So be sure to carry enough healing and buff items. As a reward for the fight, players should get a good amount of EXP, money, and an Energy Apple.

One Piece Odyssey is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S platforms.

