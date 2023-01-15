One Piece Odyssey was released on January 13, 2023, across PC and next-gen consoles, following a brand new adventure from series creator Eiichiro Oda. Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has delivered a game worthy of the series’ 25th Anniversary for both fans and newcomers alike.

As is the case with major JRPGs, One Piece Odyssey also involves numerous battles in a turn-based fashion. While enemies are scattered throughout the island of Waford, there are several boss fights involving iconic and new characters from the franchise.

This guide details how players can easily defeat bosses Smoker and Tashigi, found in the Desert area near Alubarna.

Note: Spoilers for One Piece Odyssey will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Defeating Smoker and Tashigi in One Piece Odyssey requires perseverance

This fight will have you face off against the boss duo, Smoker and Tashigi, along with several of their minion Soldiers.

To make it easy, taking out the Soldiers first is recommended - they have the lowest HP pool of the group and generally do not hit as hard.

Using Nami’s Thunderbolt Tempo (70 TP cost) is an excellent way to deal massive area of effect damage to take out these foes.

Once the Soldiers are defeated, Smoker will receive an ATK boost, so be mindful of him.

As always, consume food for buffs and health if required between each turn.

Next, focus on Tashigi.

Tashigi is a bit tougher than the Soldiers but fragile compared to Smoker; however, she can use an area of effect attack known as Slash Gale to great effect.

Using Zoro’s Oni Giri and Three Thousand Worlds attacks are very effective against Tashigi.

Once she has been defeated, we can finally move on to Smoker, who will gain another ATK boost after Tashigi is down.

Smoker mainly uses single target attacks with devastating impact. On top of that, he has a rather large HP pool, so patience is key to defeating him.

Bond Moves are very effective against Smoker, and should be used whenever possible.

Continue onward with the fight, being mindful of your party’s HP, and keep attacking Smoker until his HP drops to zero.

The fight will conclude, and your team will gain EXP and Money.

Who are Smoker and Tashigi?

Smoker and Tashigi, as seen in the anime (Image via One Piece Fandom wiki)

Smoker the White Hunter is a Marine Officer and Commander of the G-5 Marine Base as well as the superior of Tashigi. He is described as a muscular, white-haired man with an infamous reputation for being a loose cannon among the marines. Despite this, he is still rather noble in his actions.

Tashigi, on the other hand, is much more reserved and calculating. Like her superior, she is also seen to regularly clash with the rest of the Marines for following her own ideology of justice. She is very proficient with the sword, but is rather clumsy at times.

As seen in both the One Piece anime and manga series, Smoker and Tashigi often clash with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they are natural enemies, although they have sometimes been shown to cooperate when faced with a larger threat. The alliance is usually rather short-lived.

