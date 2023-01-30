How to easily defeat Zanzo in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game where every aspect of gameplay is tied to a tune. Players must explore and traverse obstacles and, most importantly, fight enemies in rhythm. It is a challenging yet incredibly fun experience, and not playing music has few penalties.

A test of skill is the boss fights against characters like Korsica, Zanzo, Mimosa, and more. With many of these tough fights, it may be a good idea to look at guides for help. The following section will dive into the third boss fight in Hi-Fi Rush, Zanzo.

How to deplete Zanzo's budget in Hi-Fi Rush

Chai doesn't fight Zanzo as much as he drains his budget by making him throw expensive challenges at the player. This can be accomplished by progressing through Track 4, where Zazno is stationed.

Macaron and Peppermint are highly recommended partners as their skills are convenient for enemies and obstacles at this stage. The former can use his strength to bust through walls and shields, and the latter can help out with parrying.

The first challenge has players going up against PGR-0101, who carries a shield Macaron can break. He can make a charge attack that needs to be avoided, and he can be damaged after his shield is broken. Once he is taken care of, more enemies appear to like him, along with drones that need to be parried using Peppermint. Players can proceed after they have defeated all enemies.

Next, you will enter a volcanic area filled with lava and rock platforms. Progressing through the area by jumping around and using the ziplines will make Zanzo toss more of his budget. Avoid green circles where lava might splash.

Players will encounter more enemies that can be defeated by the methods already mentioned, which will soon take them to the end of the chapter. Enemies with Z-shields can also be dealt with using Macaron.

Taking out the lens is the final step. Chai will need to approach it and time his buttons to finish it. After that, a cutscene plays where Zanzo spends the last of his budget trying to build a mecha which unfortunately fails. Chai defeats him and takes a USB that progresses the story further.

The rhythm-action genre is relatively new, with many developers trying to implement it with first-person shooters, but Tango Gameworks seems to have finally found a proper mix for the genre. Hi-Fi Rush is a third-person action adventure where players must play to the tune.

In the story, the main character, Chai, is wrongfully fused with an mp3 player that allows him to hear the world's rhythm. This sets him on a journey to fight against the corporations that wronged him, and he meets many friends along the way.

Hi-Fi Rush is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S and is free on the game pass. Click here for more news, guides, and information about the title.

